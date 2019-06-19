Indivisible Highlands County FL
SEBRING — Indivisible Highlands County FL meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. For information, call 863-272-1200.
RPAC to meet
SEBRING — The Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee (RPAC) will hold its next meeting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, at the Sports Complex Concession Building, Second Floor, 216 Sheriff’s Tower Road in Sebring. The public is invited to attend. One or more County Commissioners may be present.
Free singing in the park
SEBRING — Grammy Nominated singer Johnathan Bond will perform at the Free Singing in the Park event happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, at Gabe White Park in Sebring (on Central Park Drive). There will be free hot dogs and drinks, free snow cones, free games, free face painting, free prizes and a grand prize giveaway. For more information, call Chad Coppinger at 931-743-3671.
DWC meeting
SEBRING — The Highlands County Democratic Women’s Club will hold its next meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway (next to Ruby Tuesday’s). Meet and greet begins at 9:30 a.m. Followed by meeting at 10 a.m. Please come early and enjoy refreshments and some good conversation with fellow Democrats. For more information, call Highlands County DWC President Susie Johnson at 863-385-0008.
Benefit for David Martin
AVON PARK — The wife and family of David Martin would like to invite the public to the Main Street Tap Room, 205 Main Street in Avon Park, for a benefit and blind draw in David’s name to take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 23. There will be raffles, food, a 50/50 and a silent auction. If you are interested in helping out, please contact Randi Fiscella at 863-253-9914 or Carrie Crawford Moro at 863-381-8393.
Parrot Head Phlocking
LAKE PLACID — The Heartland LakeSharks are hosting a party for fans of Jimmy Buffet from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 23 at Bo David’s Restaurant and Bar, 131 S. Sun n Lakes Blvd. in Lake Placid. The “Party With a Purpose” will feature air conditioned comfort and music by John Friday. The price of admission will be school supplies for the local school children. Suggested items are folders, filler paper, pens, pencils and crayons. The public is invited to attend.
Orchid Society to meet
The Orchid Society of Highlands County will hold their monthly meeting Monday, June 24, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Sebring Civic Center located at 355 West Center Street. This month we will be having an interactive meeting where the members will interface with the officers and board members in a question and answer session. There will also be a repotting demonstration and tips on growing your orchids. Guests are always welcome to our meetings. For information contact Ed at 863-414-5424
