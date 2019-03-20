Let’s make a movie
SEBRING — Robert Miller and his EmeraldDragun Studios are looking for cast and crew to produce several short films in the Highlands County area. Looking to produce 3-5 short films this year, with shooting to begin summer 2019. Details can be found at emeralddragunstudios.com or Facebook.com/emeralddragun-studios. You can also email Robert at emeralddragunstudios@gmail.com.
Nights at the Museum
SEBRING — The Military Sea Services Museum presents “The United States Coast Guard in WWII” group discussion and analysis from 4-5 p.m. on March 20, 1402 Roseland Ave. in Sebring (one mile east of Sebring High School). Coffee and light refreshments served. Free admission. Moderated by Fred Carino, curator.
Dessert card party
SEBRING — The Women’s Guild of St. Catherine will sponsor a Dessert Card Party from noon-3 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, at the Youth and Family Center (the old Knights of Columbus center) across from the Lakeshore Mall. Bring your favorite card or board game. Desserts, coffee and tea will be served. There will also be a 50/50 drawing and silent auction. Admission is $5.
Student night dance
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will host a Student Night Dance on Thursday, March 21, at the Sunshine RV Resort on SR 70, east of US Hwy 27 in Lake Placid. Nelson Wakeman will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Square dance or casual attire accepted. Visitors are always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Free estate planning seminar
SEBRING — Chapters Health Foundation in support of Good Shepherd Hospice will present a Free Estate Planning Seminar from 1:30-3 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, at Somers Hospice House, 1110 Hammock Road. Seating is limited. For information, call 863-583-3129.
Free essential oils classes
SEBRING — A free to the public Essential Oils Class will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, at the Sebring Public Library, and at 6 p.m. at the Michaels in Sebring. For information or to register, call or text Maria Hagg at 863-243-4011.
Relay For Life event
LAKE PLACID — Tropical Harbor Estates will host a Relay For Life event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, at 27 Rickert Drive in Lake Placid. Event will include all day fun with games and food available.
Annual picnic and meeting
LAKE PLACID — The Leisure Lakes Homeowners Civic Association will have its Annual Picnic and Meeting on Saturday, March 23, at the Leisure Lakes Fire House. Games will be at 10 a.m. with the meeting starting at 11 a.m. A picnic lunch will be served at noon including fried chicken, baked beans and potato salad. Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased from Carol O’Kane at 239-222-7805 or at the Legion Luncheon March 8. Non-members are welcome.
‘Orchids By the Lake’
SEBRING — The Orchid Society of Highlands County will have its annual orchid show, “Orchids By the Lake” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 23 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 at the Jack Stroup Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave. There will be orchid displays and sales, door prizes and raffles. A $4 donation is asked for to attend with children under 12 free. For information, call Lori Coon at 863-414-3381 or Pete Otway at 863-699-1575.
Come solve a mystery
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks will host “Last Chance Church,” a murder mystery play in three acts from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, at the Lake Placid Elks Lodge, 200 County Road 621. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Elks Lodge or by calling 863-840-1601 or 315-794-4565. Refreshments will be served (items for bar extra) and prizes available. Proceeds benefit Highlands County Sheriff’s Office canine division.
Essential oils classes
LAKE PLACID — A free to the public Essential Oils Class will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, at the Sebring Public Library, and 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, at the Lake Placid Memorial Library. For information or to register, call or text 540-742-2381 or email imashrout@gmail.com.
Woman’s Club Italian dinner
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Woman’s Club will host an Italian Dinner at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, at the Woman’s Club, 10 N. Main Ave. The dinner is a donation of $15. For information and tickets, please call Sue Donaldson at 863-465-1843.
NARVRE meeting
SEBRING — The National Association of Retired Veteran Railway Employees meets at 11:30 a.m. on the third Monday of each month between October and May at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. All current and retired railroad employees and spouses, widows and friends are invited. The next meeting is Monday, March 18. Call Jerry at 863-441-4418.
Garage sale for good
SEBRING — The Highlands County Family YMCA will have its annual Campaign Garage Sale to support their Strong Kids Campaign from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, at the YMCA, 100 YMCA Lane in Sebring. For information, contact Alicia Jetton at 863-382-9622 or info@highlandsymca.org.
LP Ballroom Dancers
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Ballroom Dancers will have their next dance from 6:30-9 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, at the Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661, 200 Country Road East. With music by Allen Warchak. Food available in the lounge. Admission is $6 for members and $8 for non-members.
Democratic Women to meet
SEBRING — The Democratic Women’s Club will have its next meeting on Saturday, March 23. Meet and greet at 9:30 a.m. and meeting starts at 10 a.m. 4216 Sebring Parkway. Dustin Angell, director of education at Archbold Biological Station will be guest speaker. For more information, call 863-385-0008.
Buttonwood Bay Saturday dance
SEBRING — The TJ & The Cruisers band will provide the music for at the next Saturday Night Dance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, at Buttonwood Bay Rec Hall. Dance is $7 at the door. For information, call Pam between 1-5 p.m. at 863-259-8684.
Men’s chorale in concert
LORIDA — Big Lake-Highlands Men’s Chorale will have their next concert at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 23 at Church of the Brethren in Lorida and at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 at First Baptist Church of Okeechobee. Chorale performs gospel and contemporary hymn music. Admission is free but a love offering will be taken.
Monthly Phlocking scheduled
LAKE PLACID — The LakeSharks Parrot Head Club monthly Phlocking will take place from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, at Dock 633, 633 Lake June Road. This month they are collecting items to make Easter baskets for kids in foster care. Excess items go to RCMA.
Dennis Walters Golf Show
AVON PARK — The Dennis Walters Golf Show will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, at the Highlands Ridge North Course Driving Range, 3003 E. Fairway Vista Drive. Entry is $10 per person and children under 16 are free. Purchase tickets at Highlands Ridge North Pro Shop or the administration office.
Comedy and variety show
SEBRING — Old Guys Rule and Sebring Village present The Comedy Show at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 25, at Sebring Village, 4343 Schumacher Road. The show will feature Gene Merola, Ted Holum and Peter Hefty. Tickets are $10 per person. For information or tickets, call Glenda Gray at 863-471-0760 or Walt D’Alessandris at 863-273-0875.
Volunteer training
SEBRING — Cornerstone Hospice invites local residents to make a difference and join their team of caring volunteers. Help at events, visit hospice patients, provide support to veterans or assist at our local office. Volunteer training will be held over two days on Tuesday, March 26 and Thursday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown Sebring office, 209 N. Ridgewood Drive, Suite 3. Breakfast items and coffee will be provided so please pre-register by phoning Dorothy Harris, Volunteer Specialist at 863-382-4563 or emailingdoharris@cshospice.org for more information.
Kindergarten Round-up
AVON PARK — Join Walker Memorial Academy for in their “Kindergarten Roundup” on Monday, March 25 at 1525 W. Avon Blvd. in Avon Park. Call today, 863-453-3131 extension 201, to sign up you and your child to attend the one-hour session beginning at 6 p.m. You can visit the classroom, meet the teacher and staff, tour campus and ask questions for pre-testing. Cowgirls and Buckaroos must be 5 years old before Aug. 15. For financial assistance, check out StepUpForStudents.org
Walker Open House
AVON PARK — Walker Memorial Academy invites the public to a Open House to be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, March 25, at 1525 W. Avon Blvd. to explore the campus, meet the highly qualified teachers, visit the high-tech classrooms and learn of the funding for State and private scholarships. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, call Walker Memorial Academy school office at 863-453-3131 extension 0.
Smart Driver program
SEBRING — AARP will offer its Smart Driver Program from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 25, at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope Street in Sebring. Complete this class in one day (six hours). There will be no driving or written test. Participants may get a coupon for discount on their car insurance. For information or to register, call Alfred Nolton at 863-385-4813.
Annual Unity Breakfast
SEBRING — The Heartland American-Israeli Initiative invites the public to their annual Unity Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, at the Sebring Elks Lodge 1529, 2618 Kenilworth Blvd. The cost is $10 and guest speaker will be Rabbi Dr. David Nesenoff. Please reserve your seat by March 21 by calling 863-314-0422 or emailing matromer@aol.com.
