Indivisible Highlands County FL
SEBRING — The regularly scheduled meeting of Indivisible Highlands County FL for Thursday, July 4 has been canceled due to the holiday.
Sew, share and carry on
SEBRING — Join the Humane Society of Highlands County from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday, 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. Help make fun stuff for the animals to benefit Humane Society including doggie bags, kennel blankets and more. For information, call 863-655-1522.
Salute to the Red, White and Blue
SEBRING The Broadway Lights Theatre Co. will present “Salute to the Red, White and Blue,” an original production honoring all veterans, on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6, at the Tanglewood Clubhouse, located opposite Denny’s Restaurant on U.S. 27 in Sebring. This original production will be filled with narrative, music and song celebrating our great country from the American Revolution to WWII. It will touch your heart and make you laugh. Tickets are $5 at the door. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and performance starts at 7 p.m. Your own snacks and beverages are welcome. Admission is free for disabled veterans.
Fourth of July coin and currency show
LAKELAND — The 67th Semi-Annual Collectorama Coin and Currency Show will take place July 5-7 at the RP Funding Center, Exhibit Hall, 701 W. Lime Street in Lakeland. There will be hourly door prizes, a Kids Bucket for kids under 12 where they can get free coins and ICG Grading will be on hand all weekend for “free verbal appraisals.” For show information or exhibitor table and booth space, contact Edward Kuszmar at 561-392-8551.
Moose all-you-can-eat breakfast
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose Lodge 2494 will host an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday, July 7, at the Lodge, 1318 W. Bell Street. Breakfast is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, home fries, juice and coffee. All proceeds go to the Moose Legion Fund.
Highlands Republican Women to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands Republican Women’s Network will hold their July meeting at noon on Wednesday, July 10, at Inn on the Lakes, 3101 Golfview Road. The meeting was rescheduled to this date due to the Fourth of July holiday. Guest speaker will be Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler. This is Part 3 of the “Summer of Self-Defense” program. Please join us. Men are welcome. RSVP by calling Penny Rae at 863-633-0375.
Heels that Heal
SEBRING — Heels that Heal is an evening of friendship and philanthropy and has been described by Ridge Area Arc CEO, Kathleen Border, as a “girls’ night out on steroids.” This new women’s empowerment fundraiser featuring dynamic local speakers is set for Friday, July 12 at Inn on the Lakes in Sebring. Tickets are $65 each and include hors d’oeuvres, wine, door prizes and a few more surprises.
All proceeds benefit the individuals who Ridge Area Arc serves every day through programs including Adult Day Training; Group Homes; Supported Living Coaches and Supported Employment. Call 863-452-1295 Ext. 106 to purchase tickets.
‘Stop the Violence’ outreach and concert
SEBRING — The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. is preparing for their Sixth Annual “Stop the Violence” community outreach and concert. This year’s theme is, “Open Your Mouth and Declare the Word of God” (Psalms 51:15) and will be held on Saturday, July 13 at The Bert J Harris Jr. Agricultural Center located at 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring. The Community Outreach will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the “Open Your Mouth and Declare the Word of God” Free Concert will be 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Ministry are seeking your talents/gifts; whether that is performing, volunteering or sponsoring the event. At the Outreach portion of the event they will be providing free clothing, food, books, brochures and hygiene items. The concert will consist of Christian music and the uplifting word of God. For information or to help out, contact The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. at 863-633-0145 or email theholytrap@gmail.com.
Pancake breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association will put on a pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 200 Lark Ave. in Sebring. Cook is Bob Robinson. Pancakes, scrambled eggs with cheese, sausage and coffee. All you can eat $6. Members $5. Breakfast is the second Saturday every month. For information, call 863-382-1554.
Calling all area writers
SEBRING — There will be a meeting for all area Florida writers at 6 p.m. today, July 3, at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole, 6813 U.S. 27 in Sebring. Join us for dinner at 6 p.m. or come to hear Debra Thompson, a local published author share tips on getting published at 7 p.m. All are welcome. For information, contact Larry at 828-254-0904.
Vendor Roundup
SEBRING — Spring Lake has rounded up over 15 vendors for a shopping adventure in air-conditioned comfort from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, at the Spring Lake Community Center, 209 Spring Lake Blvd. Food available from Devil Dogs and Heavenly Scoops with fresh produce from McCracken Farms. Donations of men’s and women’s t-shirts and underwear are being collected. These and any other donations for Hands For Homeless are appreciated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.