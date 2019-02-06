Blood drive at St. James
LAKE PLACID — St. James Catholic Church will host the One Blood bus from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, 5380 Placid View Drive. You can reserve a time by calling Ted Brown at 863-465-4027.
Free concerts in February
SEBRING — The Heartland Pops Concert Band will perform three ‘Pops-pourri’ concerts in February — Faith Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2740 Lakeview Drive in Sebring; St. John United Methodist Church at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10, 3214 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring; and The Genesis Center, First Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 118 Oak Street in Lake Placid. For more information, call 863-314-8877.
Cookie Night Dance
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will have a Cookie Night Dance on Thursday, Feb. 7, at Sunshine RV Park on State Road 70, east of U.S. 27. Robert Avery will cue rounds at 7 p.m. and call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Square dance or casual attire accepted. Visitors are always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Soup Up the Arts
SEBRING — The 18th annual Soup Up The Arts will take place 4:30-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8, at the Sebring High School cafeteria. Tickets are $15 for adults, $8 for children 10 and under and children under 10 are free. Enjoy soup, bread and dessert by local businesses and families. There will be a student art show, student entertainment, chalk walk, photo booth and more.
Big Band night for Ballroom Dancers
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Ballroom Dancers will have their next dance from 6:30-9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Lake Placid Elks. Music will be by The New Skylarks. Tickets are $6 for members and $8 for non-members. For information, call 863-659-4442.
Artistry in Wood show
SEBRING — The Highlands Woodcarvers will present their 22nd Annual Artistry in Wood show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Sebring Recreation Club, behind the police station on Ridgewood Drive. Admission is $3. There will be a carving competition, sales, vendors, refreshments and door prizes. For information, contact Eric Maron at 863-273-6136 or email efmaron@centurylink.net.
American Legion hosts car show
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Country Cruisers Car Show will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Lake Placid American Legion, 1490 US 27.
West Virginia annual reunion
SEBRING — There will be a West Virginia annual reunion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Parkway. For information, call Bill Fowler at 304-545-4358.
Frostproof Historical Society to meet
FROSTPROOF — During the 1850s, Capt. Isaac Jackson Carter of the Florida Mounted Volunteers lead his company on reconnaissance missions throughout Central and Southern Florida. They scouted for signs of Seminole Indians in Polk and Highlands counties. Six of Carter’s reconnaissance reports have been discovered in the National Archives and will be presented along with additional family history at the annual meeting of the Frostproof Historical Society. The public, and in particular descendants of Capt. Carter are invited to attend on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m. at the Frostproof Historical Museum, 210 South Scenic Highway. For questions, please call 863-635-2523.
Breakfast to benefit SunTrust Fund
SEBRING — The Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 will have an Open to the Public Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Feb. 10, at the Lodge. All proceeds will go to the SunTrust Fund and the Elks will donate $1,000 from the Lodge’s Charity account. Cost is $10 per person and includes omelet station, biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, French toast and more. For groups of six or more please call in advance to 863-471-3557.
Corvette club to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands County Corvettes will have their dinner meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Caddy Shack Bar & Grill, 3122 Golfview Road in Sebring.
Gem and Mineral Club meeting
SEBRING — The Highlands Gem and Mineral Club will hold its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Church of Christ, 3800 Sebring Parkway, in the rear fellowship hall. he public is invited and all attendees are urged to bring any specimens of Florida stones and/or fossils for display.
February birthstone is Amethyst, a stone for all ages and times and comes in shades varying from the lightest violet to the deepest purple. For more information please call 863-453-7054 and leave message.
HAII to meet
SEBRING — The Heartland American-Israeli Initiative (HAII) will meet at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Chicane’s Restaurant, 3101 Golfview Drive. Order your own lunch off the menu. The guest speaker will be Einav Solomon.
Leadership Blue Gala
SEBRING — The Highlands County Democratic Party will host their annual Leadership Blue Gala fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Sebring Elks Lodge, 2618 Kenilworth Blvd. There will be a cash bar and a buffet. Guest speaker will Terrie Rizzo, chairman of the Florida State Democratic Party. Tickets are $50 donation at Democratic Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway, next to Ruby Tuesdays. For information, call 863-385-8601.
