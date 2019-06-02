Extras needed!
SEBRING — The science fiction action drama “Thalon” is being made right here in Highlands County!
We will be shooting “Thalon” in Sebring on Monday, June 24 at Dimitri’s Bar and Grill. Anyone interested must be available on June 24 from 5 a.m. to noon. The setting is a seedy off-world bar. We need extra talent that is dressed to go clubbing and others that are dressed down.
IMDB credit provided, plus autographed cast poster. We are making history, the first major film production in Highlands County! Be a part of history!
Anyone interested needs to send headshot, phone number and email to thalonmovie@gmail.com and visit emeralddragunstudios.com for more details. Deadline is Saturday, June 15!
Sew, share and carry on
SEBRING — Join the Humane Society of Highlands County from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday, 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. Help make fun stuff for the animals to benefit Humane Society including doggie bags, kennel blankets and more. For information, call 863-655-1522.
Smart driver course offered
SEBRING — AARP will offer its Smart Driver Program from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 3 at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope Street in Sebring. Complete course in one day (six hours). There will be no driving or written test. Participants may receive a possible discount on their car insurance, good for three years. To register, call Alfred Nolton at 863-385-4813 or 305-318-3379.
Monday Night in Prophecy
SEBRING — Monday Night in Prophecy will be held Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Parkway. Pastor Buxbaum will share the latest news on eschatology, fulfillment of end-time Prophecy in our times. The seminar is free.
Tea Party to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands Tea Party will have its next meeting from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Parkway in Conference Room A. Buffet at 5:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Michael Stumo, CEO for Coalition for a Prosperous America.
Writers to meet
SEBRING — There will be a meeting of all area Florida writers at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole Restaurant at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, at 6813 U.S. Hwy 27 in Sebring. Dinner at 6 p.m. Dale will speak on “Guiding You Through the Publishing Maze.” All are welcome. For information, call Ruth at 863-655-0609.
Republican Women to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands Republican Women’s Network will meet at noon on Wednesday, June 5, at Inn on the Lakes, 3101 Golfview Road in Sebring. Part 2 of the “Summer of Self-Defense” program will be held. Speaker will be Crystal Moore of Spray and Pray Guns and Ammo. Part 3 will be Wednesday, July 10 with Lake Placid Chief of Police James Fansler. Please RSVP by calling Penny Rae at 863-633-0375.
Pancake breakfast
SEBRING — The Sebring Hills Association will host an All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. Breakfast includes pancakes (with blueberries if you like), sausage, scrambled eggs with cheese, juice and coffee for $5 for members or $6 for guests.
