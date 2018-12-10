Lake Country Cruisers
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Country Cruisers of Lake Placid are no longer holding their show at Big D’s parking lot. The show for Dec. 14 will now be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the American Legion Post 25, 1490 U.S. Hwy 27 N. For information, contact John Meyerhoff, M.C. at 863-465-6263.
River boat cruise
SEBRING — The Sebring Historical Society invites you on a day trip aboard the Rivership Barbara-Lee on the St. John’s River on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Cruise is four hours long and all enclosed decks are air conditioned. A light lunch will be served. Transportation provided by Annett Bus Lines. Cost is $99 for members and $119 for non-members. For times and schedule, please contact Jim Pollard at Sebring Historical Society between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 863-471-2522.
Christmas in the Highlands
SEBRING — Christmas in the Highlands 2018 will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 24, at the Bert J. Harris Agri-Civic Center in Sebring, 4509 George Blvd. Food catered by Sonny’s BBQ. There will be bounce house for the kids and Santa handing out presents. CITH is an Outreach Ministry for those who want a place to go for Christmas. For information or to volunteer, call Tiffany at 863-214-7127.
New Year’s Eve Ball
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will be holding a New Year’s Eve Ball starring Jay Smith on Monday, Dec. 31, starting at 8:30 p.m. and running until to 12:30 a.m. Tickets and seating by advance reservation only for $20 each. Seating is limited.
Sparkling wine and juice for toasting and light luncheon included. BYOB and snacks. For tickets or information, call Pam at 863-259-8684 most days between 1-5 p.m.
There is a dance every Saturday night at 7 p.m. from December to March. Tickets $7 at the door.
HAL artists featured at exhibit
SEBRING — Highlands Museum of the Arts will feature 18 local artists from Highlands Art League. The exhibit will run through Dec. 24 at the museum, 351 W. Center Ave. in Sebring. Admission is free but donations are accepted. Regular museum hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
African Violet Club to meet
AVON PARK — The Heartland African Violet Club will hold its December meeting at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 13, at Highland Ridge Founders Hall in Avon Park. Program will be about caring for your plants in winter. Guests are welcome. Potting soil and supplies free of charge. For information, call 863-214-3393.
Christmas Dance at Sunshine RV
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will host a Christmas Dance on Thursday, Dec. 13, at Sunshine RV Park on S.R. 70 East of U.S. Hwy 27 in Lake Placid. Nelson Wakeman will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Casual or square dance attire. Visitors always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Don’t miss Santa!
SEBRING — The jolly man in red will be available for meet and greet at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 14, at Central Florida Neuropsychology, 4844 Sun n’ Lake Blvd. in Sebring. For information, call 863-402-2222.
Tanglewood Christmas concert
SEBRING — The Tanglewood Community’s Broadway Lights Theatre Company presents the Daryl Patrick Jazz Ensemble’s Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Tickets $5 at the door. Free admission for disabled veterans. BYO beverage and snacks. Tanglewood is located opposite Denny’s Restaurant on U.S. Hwy 27.
Red & White dinner/dance Christmas Party
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Ballroom Dancers and the Lake Placid Elks Lodge will hold the Red & White Dinner Dance Christmas Party on Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Elks Lodge. Social hour 5-6 p.m. with dinner 6-7 p.m. Music with Chrissy. Menu to include roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, garden salad, vegetable medley, dessert and beverage. Tickets are $15 per person. Open to the public.
SAR to meet
SEBRING — The Sons of the American Revolution meets the third Saturday of each month with the next meeting happening at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15 at Cowpokes Watering Hole on U.S. Hwy 27 in Sebring. For more information, call James at 954-524-7278.
AP Library storytime
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Public Library will have storytime with crafts and a movie beginning at 1 p.m. every Saturday in December, 100 N. Museum Ave. Please visit library to get movie times and titles. For information, call 863-452-3803 or go to myhlc.org.
Lake Placid Library
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Memorial Library will have a movie every Saturday at 2 p.m., 205 W. Interlake Blvd. Please call or visit the library to get movie titles. For information, call 863-699-3705 or visit myhlc.org.
Wine tasting
AVON PARK — Maxwell Groves will have a Wine Tasting from 5:30-7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15, at 607 E. Circle Street in Avon Park. Across from Avon Park High, just look for the sign at corner of Main and Marshall. Event is $15 per person. Mimosas and Hors d’oeuvres, Florida Citrus wines and smoothie mixes.
Sebring Hills fundraiser
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association will hold a Dock Repair BBQ & Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15, 200 Lark Ave. in Sebring. To raise money for repairing badly damaged dock during Hurricane Irma, the Association will be selling BBQ pork or turkey sandwiches w/two sides and drink for $10 each. There will also be an auction of pictures donated by MidFlorida Credit Union. Music by “Belle Glade Boy” Junior Velez. For information, call 863-382-1554.
Free essential oils class
SEBRING — A free Essential Oils of the Bible seminar will be given at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Lake Placid Memorial Library, 205 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Admission is free and one door prize awarded per class. Seating is limited. To register or for information, call or text 540-742-2381 or email imashrout@gmail.com.
Christmas dance
SEBRING — Sebring Village will host its Christmas Dance 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15, 4300 Schumacher Road. BYOB and snacks. Music by Rick Arnold. Tickets $4 for members, $6 non-members. For tickets, call Glenda Gray at 863-471-0760 or Walt D’Alessando at 863-273-0875.
Saturday night dance
SEBRING — The Saturday Night Dance at Buttonwood Bay is back for a new season and this week’s dance features The Twitty Road Band at 7 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 15 in the Rec Hall. Tickets are $7 at the door. For information, call 863-259-8684.
Social Club breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Mobile Estates will host the next Social Club Breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 16, 4108 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring. $5 per person. Menu includes sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links, pancakes, home fries and beverage. Part of the proceeds go to feed the hungry and the Humane Society.
Masons to serve BBQ lunch
SEBRING — The Sebring Masons Lodge 249 will serve an All-You-Can-Eat chicken lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 16, at the Lodge on the corner of Sebring Parkway and Home Ave. $10 each includes chicken, coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad and dessert. Take out available and the public is invited.
Amateur Radio Club to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands County Amateur Radio Club will have its annual Christmas Party on Monday, Dec. 17, at Dee’s Place Restaurant, 138 N. Ridgewood Drive in Downtown Sebring. Festivities begin 6 p.m. with buffet meal at 7 p.m. Gift exchange after dinner. Cost is $15 per person and gift exchange max is $10. All amateur radio operators and their families are welcome. To make reservations, contact Neal Hodges (W4JNH) at 863-314-9134 by Dec. 10.
Christmas lights and carolers
SEBRING — The residents of Sebring Village Mobile Home Park invite the public out to view their Christmas lights and luminaries from dusk until 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 22 and 23. Come enjoy the lights along with Santa, elves and carolers too!
NARVRE meeting
SEBRING — The National Association of Retired Veteran Railway Employees meets at 11:30 a.m. on the third Monday of each month between October and May at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. All current and retired railroad employees and spouses, widows and friends are invited. The next meeting is Monday, Dec. 17. Call Jerry at 863-441-4418.
Open house and holiday party
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Public Library will have its annual Open House and Holiday Party at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 18, at the library, 100 N. Museum Ave. Light refreshments will be available and entertainment will be provided by Lotela Gold. For information, call 863-452-3803 or visit myhlc.org.
Nights at the Museum
SEBRING — The Military Sea Services Museum presents “The Battle of Midway — The Importance of Intelligence & Cryptology” group discussion and analysis from 4-5 p.m. on Dec. 19, 1402 Roseland Ave. in Sebring (one mile east of Sebring High School). Coffee and light refreshments served. Free admission. Moderated by Fred Carino, curator.
An Ecoventure Christmas
LAKE PLACID — Ecoventure, LLC will host a Christmas celebration from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 22, at 111 S. Sun-N-Lakes Blvd. in Lake Placid. Santa Claus, White Elephant gift exchange, golf cart-bike-wagon parade. Baked goods raffle tickets $5 for six. Food, ice cream bingo and more. For information, call Debo at 863-273-0289.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.