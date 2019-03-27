Let’s make a movie
SEBRING — Robert Miller and his EmeraldDragun Studios are looking for cast and crew to produce several short films in the Highlands County area. Looking to produce 3-5 short films this year, with shooting to begin summer 2019. Details can be found at emeralddragunstudios.com or Facebook.com/emeralddragun-studios. You can also email Robert at emeralddragunstudios@gmail.com.
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser
SEBRING — There will be a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, at Oscar’s Family Restaurant, 267 US Hwy 27 in Sebring. The event benefits Breanna Foster and family. Breanna lost her husband Colby Foster in a car accident on Friday, March 15. Please stop in and support the family.
Pancake breakfast fundraiser
VENUS — Venus United Methodist Church will host a Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser from 7-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, at the church, 926 County Road 731 in Venus. Proceeds benefit the Dixon family who lost a member of their family in a car accident on March 22. All proceeds go directly to the family.
Spaghetti dinner
AVON PARK — The Masonic Lodge will have its final dinner of the year from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 939 W. Main Street (next to old Save-a-Lot). All-you-can-eat with beverage and dessert for $8. For information, call 863-368-0266.
Pine Ridge Promenaders
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will have the last dance of their season on Thursday, March 28, at Sunshine RV Park on SR 70 east of US Hwy 27 in Lake Placid. Robert Arias will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Square dance or casual attire accepted. Visitors are always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Annual Unity Breakfast
SEBRING — The Heartland American-Israeli Initiative invites the public to their annual Unity Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, at the Sebring Elks Lodge 1529, 2618 Kenilworth Blvd. The cost is $10 and guest speaker will be Rabbi Dr. David Nesenoff. Please reserve your seat by March 21 by calling 863-314-0422 or emailing matromer@aol.com.
Saturday night dance
SEBRING — Paisley Craze will perform at the last Saturday Night Dance of the season at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, at Buttonwood Bay Rec Hall. Tickets are $7.50 in advance until 5 p.m. the night before or $10 at the door. For information, call Pam between 1-5 p.m. at 863-259-8684.
American Legion Anniversary
AVON PARK — The Sons of American Legion Post 69 in conjunction with the Women’s Auxiliary and the American Legion are celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the American Legion with a dinner and dance on Saturday, March 30, at the Legion in Avon Park. A pork tenderloin dinner will be served at 4 p.m. for $14. He Said She Said will play from 5-9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Legion until March 25 and you must have a ticket to attend. Event is open to the public. For information, call 863-453-4553.
Mardis Gras Shootout
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks annual Mardi Gras Celebration and Shootout takes place on Saturday, March 30, at the Elks Lodge. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be a Cajun Low-boil with crawfish, shrimp and andouille sausage; dirty rice and gumbo, potatoes and corn. Music will be provided by the VooDoo Kings. This event is open to the public and reserved seating is available. Tickets for the dinner are $20 per person and available at the lodge by calling 863-465-2661.
Throughout the evening will be the “Mad Mardi Gras Shootout” where audience members shoot at a spinning target with a BB-gun to determine the winning ticket numbers. Five cash prizes will be awarded. Tickets are $25 each and only 300 tickets will be sold. See any lodge officer for tickets.
