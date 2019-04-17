Easter Bunny Boat Parade
LAKE PLACID — Boats will be decorated to parade around Lake Josephine at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 21 for the annual Easter Bunny Boat Parade. Bring your boat out to join in the parade or cheer from the shoreline or boat ramp. For more information, call Donny and Marie Keaney at 863-991-5545.
Stations of the Cross
SEBRING — The public is invited to come experience a “live” re-enactment of the Stations of the Cross at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 19. Featuring Roman soldiers, horses, whippers and more. The procession will begin at the Sebring Public Library and make its way downtown the Circle. Hot cross buns and water will be served afterwards.
Smart driver course
SEBRING — AARP will offer its Smart Driver Program from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 22 at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope Street in Sebring. Class will be completed in one day. There will be no driving or written test. Participants may get a possible discount on car insurance. For information or to register, call Alfred Nolton at 863-385-4813.
Easter Parade dance
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Ballroom Dancers will host their Easter Parade Dance from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, at the Elks Lodge in Lake Placid. There will be a free lesson by from Ralph Musall. Music provided by Allen Warchak. Wear your Easter bonnets. Food will be available in the lounge. Admission is $6 for members and $8 for non-members.
S.A.L.T. to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands County Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (S.A.L.T.) Council will hold its next meeting at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Parkway. This month’s guest speaker will be Art Haas, talking about Estate Stewardship. The public is invited and it is free of charge. Coffee and doughnuts will be served.
NARVRE meeting
SEBRING — The National Association of Retired Veteran Railway Employees meets at 11:30 a.m. on the third Monday of each month between October and May at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. All current and retired railroad employees and spouses, widows and friends are invited. The next meeting is Monday, April 15. Call Jerry at 863-441-4418.
Essential oils class
LAKE PLACID — A free to the public Essential Oils 101 Class will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, at the Lake Placid Memorial Library, 205 W. Interlake Blvd. For information or to register, call or text 540-742-2381.
Health and wellness fair
AVON PARK — The NAACP Youth Council will host a Health and Wellness Fair from 8-11 a.m. on Friday, April 19, at New Mt. Oliver AME Church, 818 S. Delaney Ave. in Avon Park. The fair is free and open to the public. There will be healthy snacks, screenings, eye exams and more. For information, call Pat Shotlz at 863-253-4634.
Friends of Lake Henry
LAKE PLACID — The Friends of Lake Henry Association will meet at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20 at Jaxon’s Restaurant. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss the removal of excess sediment in the canal between Lake Henry and Lake June. Anyone interested in hearing the details of the canal cleanup are invited to attend. For more information, call Paula McDonell at 953-629-6244.
AYCE breakfast
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose Lodge 2494 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday, April 21 at 1318 Bell Street. Breakfast is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public and all proceeds go to Moose Legion fund.
Earth Day dinner
SEBRING — Indivisible Highlands County will host an Earth Day Dinner called “Water, Water Everywhere and Not a Drop to Drink” at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24 at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Parkway. Guest speaker will be Dr. Paul Gray from the Audubon Society and Dustin Angell from Archbold’s Buckeye Ranch. Admission is $12.50 and includes buffet dinner.
Democratic Women to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands County Democratic Women’s Club will have their next meeting on Saturday, April 27, at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway (next to Ruby Tuesday’s). Meet and greet begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by meeting at 10 a.m. DWC of Florida President Patty Farley will speak. For more information, call Susie Johnson, president, at 863-385-0008.
Old fashioned tea party
SEBRING — The Greater Mt. Zion AME Church of Sebring invites the public to their third annual Old Fashioned Tea Party at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, EUCC Fellowship Hall, 3115 Hope Street. Ladies are encouraged to wear their fancy hats and gloves. Men are encouraged to wear bow ties and suspenders. An assortment of teas and delicacies will be served on the finest china. Adults are a $25 donation and children under 12 are a $15 donation. For information or tickets, call Winnie at 863-402-8232 or Pat at 863-382-6694.
Archery benefit
LAKE PLACID — Highlands County Shooting Sports 4H Club will host a benefit shoot at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Highlands Bowhunters, 7391 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. Open to all shooters adults and children. Entry is $20 per archer. Registration will open at 8 a.m. Proceeds will benefit the Dixon family. For information, contact Melissa Stockenberg at dixiejak@gmail.com or 863-441-1228.
Historical Society lunch
SEBRING — The Sebring Historical Society will have its Quarterly Lunch at noon on Saturday, April 27, at Jack Stroup Civic Center in Sebring. Guest speaker will be Ken Breslauer, communications director and track historian at Sebring International Raceway. Luncheon is open to the public. There is no charge for members although they are asked to bring a covered dish. Guests will be asked for a $5 donation.
Repotting workshop
SEBRING — The Orchid Society of Highlands County and Robbins Nursery are sponsoring an Orchid Repotting Workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Robbins Nursery, 4803 US Hwy 27 South. Members of the Orchid Society will repot your orchids for $4 for the first two divisions and $3 for each additional division. You must supply the pots and potting mix. For information, call Glen at 863-471-6171 or email glenshellhammer@aol.com.
SHS spring concert
SEBRING — The Sebring High School Choral Department will present its Spring Concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, in South Florida State College’s Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts. The public is invited. Admittance is free but donations are accepted.
Sheep and goat workshop
SEBRING — The IFAS Extension Office will host a Sheep and Goat Workshop from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17, at the Bert Harris Agricultural Center. Topics include nutrition, disease, marketing and more. There will be live demonstrations. Registration is $20. To register, you can simply call the extension office at 863-402-6540 or visit https://sheepandgoatworkshop.eventbrite.com.
