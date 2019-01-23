Nights at the Museum
SEBRING — The Military Sea Services Museum presents a group discussion and analysis from 4-5 p.m. on Jan. 23, 1402 Roseland Ave. in Sebring (one mile east of Sebring High School). Coffee and light refreshments served. Free admission. Moderated by Fred Carino, curator.
Spring Stamp Show
SEBRING — The Highlands Stamp Club will host its annual Spring Stamp Show from 1:30-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23, in the Fellowship Hall of St. Johns Methodist Church. There is no entry fee and no membership is needed. The public is welcome.
Essential oils class
SEBRING — A free to the public Essential Oils Class will take place from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Jan. 23 and Thursday, Jan. 31, at the Sebring Public Library, 319 W. Center Ave. To confirm your place in the class, please call or text 863-243-4011.
Anniversary square dance
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will host a 30th Anniversary Dance on Thursday, Jan. 24 at the Sunshine RV Park on State Road 70, east of U.S. Hwy 27. Ralph Peacock will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Visitors always welcome, casual or square dance attire accepted. For more information, call 828-290-2147.
Smart driver class
AVON PARK — The next AARP Smart Driver Class will be offered 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 24, at Wells Motor Company, 1600 U.S. Hwy 27 S. Cost is $15 per person for AARP members and $20 for non-members. To register, call Mary Jane Lloyd at 863-452-0335.
Tanglewood hosting ‘The Great American Songbook’
SEBRING — Broadway Lights Theatre Co. is proud to present “The Great American Songbook” at the Tanglewood Community Clubhouse on Friday, Jan. 25 and Saturday, Jan. 26. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Showtime is 7 p.m. You may purchase tickets at the door for $5 each and 50/50 tickets inside the theater. Tanglewood is located opposite Denny’s Restaurant on U.S. 27. As always, admission is free for disabled vets. Sit back and you will hear the outstanding music of George Gershwin, Cole Porter and so many other music legends. Most of the men and women who penned these iconic songs are gone, but their musical genius lives on in all the songs that come readily to our lips. Come and hear Tanglewood residents give their voices to these wonderful vocal melodies.
Highlands County Quilt Show
SEBRING — The Highlands County Quilt Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, Jan. 25 and 26, at the Highlands News-Sun Center at the Highlands County Fairgrounds.
This show gives the 94 members of the Quilt Guild an opportunity to show off their quilts, some of which will be offered for sale. Members range in age from 55-85. The club is 25 years old and some of the members showing quilts this year are original members.
The organization helps support 14 different charities. This show is the only fundraiser the organization does throughout the year.
Quilters Delight garage sale
SEBRING — The Quilters Delight Garage Sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 24-26, at 2205 Bahama Road West in Sebring Falls. Items for sale include pattern books, quilting and sewing accessories and household items.
Leisure Lakes annual yard sale
LAKE PLACID — Leisure Lakes Homeowners Association and Volunteer Fire Company will have their Annual Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 25 and 26, at the Leisure Lakes Firehouse on Lake June Road. All proceeds from the sale go to Leisure Lakes Needy Family Christmas Fund and the Volunteer Fire Company. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available.
Essential oils class
SEBRING — A free to the public Essential Oils Class will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 25, at the Sebring Public Library, 319 W. Center Ave. For information or to register, call or text 540-742-2381 or email imashrout@gmail.com.
Dinner at VFW
AVON PARK — Fried chicken dinner to be held at the VFW 9853 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 25. Dinner will be $8 and includes fried chicken drumsticks, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and peach cobbler. Dine-in the smoke-free environment, or take out is available. Dinner to benefit child welfare and nurses training.
January dance
SEBRING — Sebring Village will host their January Dance from 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 25, at 4343 Schumacher Road. Admission is $4 for members and $6 for non-members. Bring your own beverages and snacks for your table. Featuring music by Good Stuff. For more information, call Glenda Gray at 863-471-0760 or Walt D’Alessandris at 863-273-0875.
Dancing at Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — The next Country Line Dance at Buttonwood Bay will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 25. Admission is $1 for residents and $2 for nonresidents. Bring your own beverages and snacks.
Trash and treasure sale
LAKE PLACID — The Council of Catholic Women of Lake Placid, Inc. will have their Annual Trash and Treasure Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 25 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26, at the St. James Catholic Church Hall, 3380 Placid View Drive.
Annual art and craft show
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Art League will sponsor its 32nd Annual Art and Fine Craft Show on Saturday, Jan. 26 at the Agricultural Center in Sebring. Everyone is invited and the show is free to the community. Door prizes every half-hour.
T.O.P.S. to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S.) will have an Open House on Saturday, Jan. 26, at the GFWC Lake Placid Women’s Club, 10 N. Main Ave. For information and to RSVP, call Marty at 863-531-0128 or Vera at 336-671-9899.
Democratic Women’s Club to meet
SEBRING — The Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County will have its first meeting of the year on Saturday, Jan. 26, at DEC Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway next to Ruby Tuesday. Meet and greet begins at 9:30 a.m. and meeting is at 10 a.m. For information, call President Susie Johnson at 863-385-0008 or DEC Headquarters at 863-385-8601.
Saturday night dance
SEBRING — The next Saturday Night Dance will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Rec Hall of Buttonwood Bay. Music provided by Sounds of Yesterday, a duo from St. Pete. Tickets are $7 at the door. For information, call Pam between 1-5 p.m. at 863-259-8684.
Annual car show
AVON PARK — Adelaide Shores RV Resort will have its 10th Annual Cruise-In Car Show from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2881 U.S. Hwy 27 N. Come show off your ride and stay for hot dogs and ice cream. The show is weather permitting. For information, call Bernie at 618-549-1026.
Friends of the LP Library to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Friends of the Lake Placid Memorial Library invite all current and new members to their annual meeting and luncheon from noon-3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 28, at 205 W. Interlake Blvd. Reservations can be made by calling the library at 863-699-3705 or Robin Worley at 863-465-1519.
Annual orchid auction
SEBRING — The Orchid Society of Highlands County will have their 19th Annual Orchid Auction and monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 28, at the Sebring Civic Center, 355 West Center Street (behind the library). Auction supports the scholarship fund. For more information, call Glen at 863-471-6171 or email glenshellhammer@aol.com.
Essential oils class
SEBRING — A free to the public Essential Oils Class will take place from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at the Lake Placid Memorial Library, 205 W. Interlake Blvd. To confirm your place in the class, please call or text 863-243-4011.
Heartland American-Israeli Initiative
SEBRING — The Heartland American-Israeli Initiative will meet Wednesday, Feb. 13, 11:45 a.m., at Chicane’s Restaurant, 3101 Golfview Dr., Sebring (corner of US Highway 27 and Golfview Drive). Order your own lunch off the menu. Guest Speaker, Einav Solomon, will share his personal experience of serving in the Israeli Army. Bring a friend.
