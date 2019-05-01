Community Guest Day
AVON PARK — Ridge Seventh-day Adventist Church will host their Community Guest Day on Saturday, May 4 at the church, 507 W. Hal McRae Blvd. in Avon Park. African Missionaries Dr. Kevin and Mrs. Natu Strathy will speak at the 11 a.m. Divine Service. Lunch will be served after the service. All ages and friends welcome.
Stamp Out Hunger food drive
HIGHLANDS — The National Association of Letter Carriers and your local Post Office will begin taking donations for the 27th Annual Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 11. For more information, visit stampouthungerfooddrive.us or see your local post office for details.
Sew, share and carry on
SEBRING — Join the Humane Society of Highlands County from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday, 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. Help make fun stuff for the animals to benefit Humane Society including doggie bags, kennel blankets and more. For information, call 863-655-1522.
Florida Writers to meet
SEBRING — There will be a meeting of all area Florida writers at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole Restaurant on Wednesday, May 1. Join us for dinner at 6 p.m. or come to share your work at 7 p.m. All are welcome. For information, contact Ruth at 863-655-0609.
Donations for the troops
SEBRING — Dr. Paul Horton DMD, PA and the Sebring Noon Rotary are partnering to collect items for care packages to be sent to our troops overseas. Donations can be dropped off at Dr. Horton’s office, 4229 Sebring Parkway now through May 23. For information or a list of items requested, call 863-471-1727.
Heartland Vegan Group
SEBRING — Learn to prepare healthy, raw foods. Group meets once a month and shares health tips and ideas. Enjoy generous meal samples and recipes. For information, call Bren at 863-385-5413.
Highlands Republican Women
SEBRING — The Highlands Republican Women’s Network will have their next meeting at noon on Wednesday, May 1, at Inn on the Lakes, Orange Blossom, Suite 246, 3101 Golfview Road. Men are welcome. This meeting will be the first of a three-part series. To RSVP, contact Penny Rae at 863-633-0375.
Highlands Tea Party
Highlands Tea Party will host a “We The People” class at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 2 at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Parkway.
Kids bicycle rodeo
SEBRING — The Sebring Fire Department will host their Third Annual Kids Bicycle Rodeo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at the fire station, 301 N. Mango Street. There will be firehouse tours, bicycle inspections, free hot dogs and more! Hosted by the Sebring Fire Department, Sebring Police Department and the City of Sebring.
All-you-can-eat breakfast
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose Lodge 2494 will host an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday, May 5, at 1318 W. Bell Street. Breakfast is $6 and includes sausage, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuits w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public and all proceeds go to the Moose Legion fund.
Vietnam Veterans of America
SEBRING — The Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 1097 will have their next monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 6, at 33565 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring.
Driver safety class
SEBRING — AARP will offer its Smart Driver Program from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 6 at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope Street in Sebring. There will be no driving or written test. To register, call Alfred Nolton at 863-385-4813.
AVVA to meet
SEBRING — The Associates to the Vietnam Veterans of America (AVVA) Chapter 1097 will have their next monthly luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, at 33565 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring.
Israeli Initiative to meet
SEBRING — The Heartland American Israeli Initiative (HAII) will have their next meeting at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, at Chicane’s Restaurant. Order lunch on your own off the menu and enjoy our featured speaker, Ordained Minister, Dr. Peter Colon. He will share a unique presentation. He’ll also share actual period artifacts. Our meetings are open to the public. Bring a friend and join us for this snapshot of history.
SHS spring concert
SEBRING — The Sebring High School Choral Department will present its Spring Concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, in South Florida State College’s Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts. The public is invited. Admittance is free but donations are accepted.
Sheep and goat workshop
SEBRING — The IFAS Extension Office will host a Sheep and Goat Workshop from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17, at the Bert Harris Agricultural Center. Topics include nutrition, disease, marketing and more. There will be live demonstrations. Registration is $20. To register, you can simply call the extension office at 863-402-6540 or visit https://sheepandgoatworkshop.eventbrite.com.
Veterans Council to observe Memorial Day
SEBRING — The Veterans Council of Highlands County will hold a Memorial Day celebration at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 27, at the Military Sea Services Museum, at the corner of Kenilworth and Roseland Avenues. The ceremony will feature Medal of Honor recipient Major General James E. Livingston, US Marine Corps (Retired). An open house and free guided tours will be available to the public. For more information, call 863-385-0992.
