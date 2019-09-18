St. Catherine’s card party
SEBRING — The Women’s Guild of St. Catherine Church are planning to hold their first card party of the season. The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Youth Center on U.S. 27 Across from Lakeshore Mall. There will be a Chinese auction and a 50/50 drawing. The price of admission is $5. A delicious selection of desserts and beverages will be served. For more information, please call Lynn Bartley at 836-446-1090.
Road closure notice for Saturday
SEBRING — The Veterans 1st Corporation has been approved to hold a Veterans and First Responder Awareness event titled Project 65 on Saturday, Sept. 21. The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m. There will be local road closures and parking restrictions associated with this event; however, Ridgewood Drive (S.R.17) will not be closed. On Sept. 21 at 8 a.m. North Commerce Avenue will be closed from Pomegranate Avenue to Circle Drive. West Center Avenue will be closed from North Franklin Street to Circle Drive. South Commerce Avenue will be closed from South Mango Street to Circle Drive. East Center Avenue will be closed from Mango Street to Circle Drive. All event-related road closures will be reopened by 8 p.m.
Inaugural Heartland Film Fest
SEBRING — The Florida Heartland Filmmakers present the Inaugural Florida Heartland Film Fest from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Champion For Children Circle Theatre, 202 Circle Park Drive in Sebring. Watch a host of exciting short films from multiple genres, from Indie filmmakers from all over Florida including right here in Highlands County! There will be a red carpet event, featured local artists and much more! All proceeds go to Champion For Children. A minimum $5 donation is requested. Tickets and information are available at HeartlandFilmFest.eventbrite.com or send an email to HeartlandFilmmakers@gmail.com. After party at Mon Cirque Wine Bar.
Ballroom dancing in LP
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Ballroom Dancers will host their next dance, “Grease,” on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Lake Placid Elks Lodge, 200 CR 621 East (costumes optional). There will be a free dance lesson by Ralph Musall at 6 p.m. followed by music by Dan Patrick. Light food is available in the lounge. Admission is $6/member and $8/non-member.
Murder mystery night
SEBRING — The Broadway Lights Mystery Theatre Company invites you to their first Murder Mystery Night, “Death is a Cabernet Ol’ Chum.” The piece is set in Nippa Valley, California at the Melee Vineyard and Winery. This is an interactive mystery where the audience, all sleuths, help to determine who killed the winery owner, Malcolm Melee. This fun evening will take place at Tanglewood Community Clubhouse at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Tanglewood Community Community Clubhouse, on U.S. 27 across from Denny’s. Doors open 6:15 p.m. Admission is $5 with free admission for disabled vets.
All-you-can-eat breakfast
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose Lodge 2494 will host an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Lodge, 1318 W. Bell Street. Breakfast is $6 per person and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuits with gravy, hash browns, pancakes, juice and coffee. The public is invited and proceeds go to the Moose Legion Fund. For information, call 863-452-0579.
September Phlocking
LAKE PLACID — The Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club are hosting a party (Phlocking) for fans of Jimmy Buffet music (Trop Rock) from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, at a new venue in Sebring, Caddyshack Bar & Grill, 3122 Golfview Road, in Sebring across from Harder Hall. The “Party with a Purpose” will feature music by award winning M-squared! This month they are collecting items for Barktoberfest in Lake Placid on Oct. 5. Items our furry friends need are quality dog and cat food, cat litter, leashes, collars, pet shampoo, flea/tick prevention, beds, blankets, sheets, towels, treats and toys. There will be a raffle, prizes and trivia. The public is welcome.
