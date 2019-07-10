DAV has new meeting location
SEBRING — The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Ridge Chapter 49 meets the third Thursday every month at 6 p.m. at 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind Walmart) in Sebring. For information, call 609-510-1241.
Highlands Republican Women to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands Republican Women’s Network will hold their July meeting at noon on Wednesday, July 10, at Inn on the Lakes, 3101 Golfview Road. The meeting was rescheduled to this date due to the Fourth of July holiday. Guest speaker will be Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler. This is Part 3 of the “Summer of Self-Defense” program. Please join us. Men are welcome. RSVP by calling Penny Rae at 863-633-0375.
Highlands County Republicans to meet
SEBRING — The Republican Party of Highlands County will hold their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, at Inn on the Lakes, 3101 Golfview Road in Sebring. Guest speaker will be Senator Ben Albritton with an update on the 2019 Legislative session. Dinner is optional and available in the conference room from 5-6 p.m. RSVP by calling 863-402-5456 for dinner reservations. Guests are invited and welcome.
Heels that Heal
SEBRING — Heels that Heal is an evening of friendship and philanthropy and has been described by Ridge Area Arc CEO, Kathleen Border, as a “girls’ night out on steroids.” This new women’s empowerment fundraiser featuring dynamic local speakers is set for Friday, July 12 at Inn on the Lakes in Sebring. Tickets are $65 each and include hors d’oeuvres, wine, door prizes and a few more surprises.
All proceeds benefit the individuals who Ridge Area Arc serves every day through programs including Adult Day Training; Group Homes; Supported Living Coaches and Supported Employment. Call 863-452-1295 Ext. 106 to purchase tickets.
‘Stop the Violence’ outreach and concert
SEBRING — The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. is preparing for their Sixth Annual “Stop the Violence” community outreach and concert. This year’s theme is, “Open Your Mouth and Declare the Word of God” (Psalms 51:15) and will be held on Saturday, July 13 at The Bert J Harris Jr. Agricultural Center located at 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring.
The Community Outreach will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the “Open Your Mouth and Declare the Word of God” Free Concert will be 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Ministry are seeking your talents/gifts; whether that is performing, volunteering or sponsoring the event. At the Outreach portion of the event they will be providing free clothing, food, books, brochures and hygiene items. The concert will consist of Christian music and the uplifting word of God.
For information or to help out, contact The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. at 863-633-0145 or email theholytrap@gmail.com.
Pancake breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association will put on a pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 200 Lark Ave. in Sebring. Cook is Bob Robinson. Pancakes, scrambled eggs with cheese, sausage and coffee. All you can eat $6. Members $5. Breakfast is the second Saturday every month. For information, call 863-382-1554.
Bark Park open house
SEBRING — PAWSitively Spring Lake Dog Club has been busy gearing up for this big event. An open house will be held at the Bark Park at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13. This is a free family event for the community and dogs. But don’t worry if you do not have a dog. Visit on Facebook at PAWSitively Spring Lake Dog Club to learn more or call 863-381-8052.
Poker tournament
SEBRING — New Concepts by Visions, Inc. will be hosting a Poker Tournament from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 4141 U.S. 27 North in Sebring, across from the Blue Lagoon. Advanced entry fee $60 and $75 at the door. Grand prize is $1,000. Proceeds go to the programs at New Concepts serving individuals with special needs. For information, call Barbara Cook at 863-243-9524.
Youth programs at the Avon Park Public Library
AVON PARK — Children of all ages are invited to visit the library to participate in the Summer Program and to borrow materials that will bring fun, entertainment, and information during their vacation. Young readers will be encouraged to keep track of their daily reading activities on a reading log. They will also receive small incentives as they complete their readings. Children may register for the program at the library until July 31.
In addition to the incentive reading program, the Avon Park Library is several fun events. These events are free and open to all children and their families and caregivers, and no registration is required. Remaining program dates are as follows:
• Take Me to Your Readers--Wednesday, July 16 at 2 p.m.
Magician Keith Tusing from Big Idea Entertainment will be giving us a magical, good time. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend this magic show.
• End of Summer Luau--Wednesday, July 31 from 2-4 p.m.
To end our space-tastic summer of fun, we will be going off-theme with a luau. We will have light snacks, treats to take home, and much more. If a tropical vacation that doesn’t cost a cent is what you need, visit us!
In addition to the summer programs, the Avon Park Public Library offers free Storytime for children every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Also, a movie (sometimes two movies) is shown every Saturday at 2 p.m. Call the library for information regarding all of these programs and more.
The Avon Park Public Library is located at 100 N. Museum Avenue. For more information contact the library at 863-452-3803, visit the library’s website at myhlc.org.
Caladium Festival competition
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club is extending an invitation to one and all to participate in a caladium arrangement competition at the Caladium Festival to be held July 26-28. Entries must be made with no less than 80% caladiums in the design. Caladiums are available for design from Bates Sons & Daughters. Prizes, ribbons and people’s choice awards will be given in several categories. We encourage all children, ages 6-12 to enter a design of their own to be created the day before the event (July 25) at the free workshop from noon to 2 p.m. at the Mid-Florida Credit Union Community Room. Only children participating in the workshop are eligible to enter. Caladiums will be provided, but the container and other materials must be provided by the participant.
Arrangements must be delivered to the Mid-Florida Credit Union Community Room on Thursday, July 25 from 2:30-4 p.m. (only one entry per person).
You must pre-register by July 19. To register or for information, contact one of the following: Julie Gardner at 702-994-9739 or desertdays@yahoo.com; Paula Fabik at 863-835-2419 or yorkima@comcast.net; Sherry Bowie at 770-605-0277 or sherbow1@comcast.net.
Vendor Roundup
SEBRING — Spring Lake has rounded up over 15 vendors for a shopping adventure in air-conditioned comfort from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, at the Spring Lake Community Center, 209 Spring Lake Blvd. Food available from Devil Dogs and Heavenly Scoops with fresh produce from McCracken Farms. Donations of men’s and women’s t-shirts and underwear are being collected. These and any other donations for Hands For Homeless are appreciated.
Calling all area writers
SEBRING — There will be a meeting for all area Florida writers at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole, 6813 U.S. 27 in Sebring. Join us for dinner at 6 p.m. or share your work with others at 7 p.m. All are welcome. For information, contact Larry at 828-254-0904.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.