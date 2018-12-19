Nights at the Museum
SEBRING — The Military Sea Services Museum presents “Korean War — Hot Campaign of the Cold War?”group discussion and analysis from 4-5 p.m. today, Dec. 19, 1402 Roseland Ave. in Sebring (one mile east of Sebring High School). Coffee and light refreshments served. Free admission. Moderated by Fred Carino, curator.
HAL artists featured at exhibit
SEBRING — Highlands Museum of the Arts will feature 18 local artists from Highlands Art League. The exhibit will run through Dec. 24 at the museum, 351 W. Center Ave. in Sebring. Admission is free but donations are accepted. Regular museum hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
Journal Plaza movie night
LAKE PLACID — Every first and third Friday night, November through April, is movie night at Journal Plaza. Music at 5:30 p.m. Movie starts at 7:30 p.m. Good News Juice Cafe open with beer and wine. Popcorn available from local non-profit. Bring chairs and blanket. No smoking in movie area. This week’s movie is “Home Alone.”
AP Library storytime
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Public Library will have storytime with crafts and a movie beginning at 1 p.m. every Saturday in December, 100 N. Museum Ave. Please visit library to get movie times and titles. For information, call 863-452-3803 or go to myhlc.org.
Lake Placid Library movies
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Memorial Library will have a movie every Saturday at 2 p.m., 205 W. Interlake Blvd. Please call or visit the library to get movie titles. For information, call 863-699-3705 or visit myhlc.org.
An Ecoventure Christmas
LAKE PLACID — Ecoventure, LLC will host a Christmas celebration from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 22, at 111 S. Sun-N-Lakes Blvd. in Lake Placid. Santa Claus, White Elephant gift exchange, golf cart-bike-wagon parade. Baked goods raffle tickets $5 for six. Food, ice cream bingo and more. For information, call Debo at 863-273-0289.
Christmas Cookies Dance
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will host its next Saturday night dance, the Christmas Cookies Dance, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 22, at the Rec Hall. Tickets are $7 at the door. Bring a plate of home baked cookies to share along with getting five free share the wealth tickets. Entertainment by Chrissy Harriman. For information, call Pam at 863-259-8684.
Christmas lights and carolers
SEBRING — The residents of Sebring Village Mobile Home Park invite the public out to view their Christmas lights and luminaries from dusk until 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 22 and 23. Come enjoy the lights along with Santa, elves and carolers too!
Christmas in the Highlands
SEBRING — Christmas in the Highlands 2018 will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 24, at the Bert J. Harris Agri-Civic Center in Sebring, 4509 George Blvd. Food catered by Sonny’s BBQ. There will be bounce house for the kids and Santa handing out presents. CITH is an Outreach Ministry for those who want a place to go for Christmas. For information or to volunteer, call Tiffany at 863-214-7127.
VFW Salisbury steak dinner
AVON PARK — The VFW Auxiliary will serve a Salisbury steak dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 28 at VFW Post 9853, 75 N. Olivia Drive in Avon Park. Includes mashed potatoes, vegetable and a salad. Cost is $8. Carryout available until sold out. Smoke free dining room. Open to the public. Dinner to benefit child welfare and nurses training.
New Year’s Eve party
SEBRING — Sebring Village will host their New Year’s Eve Party 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29, 4300 Schumacher Road. Light lunch provided. BYOB and snacks. $15 for members, $17 for non-members. Music by Gulf Drive. For tickets, call Glenda Gray at 863-471-0760 or Walt D’Alessandris at 863-273-0875.
New Year’s Eve Ball
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will be holding a New Year’s Eve Ball starring Jay Smith on Monday, Dec. 31, starting at 8:30 p.m. and running until to 12:30 a.m. Tickets and seating by advance reservation only for $20 each. Seating is limited.
Sparkling wine and juice for toasting and light luncheon included. BYOB and snacks. For tickets or information, call Pam at 863-259-8684 most days between 1-5 p.m.
There is a dance every Saturday night at 7 p.m. from December to March. Tickets $7 at the door.
New Year’s Eve party
SEBRING — The Sebring Elks 1529 will have a New Year’s Eve Party Monday, Dec. 31, at the Elks Lodge in Sebring. Cost is $20 per person. Ray Johnson will do a “Tribute to the King.” There will be Hors d’oeuvres, hats, noisemakers and a champagne toast at midnight. For information, call 863-471-3557 or 863-385-8647.
Buttonwood Squares begin new season
The Buttonwood Squares will begin their winter dance season with a Welcome Back Dance on Jan. 4 in the Rec Hall at Butonwood Bay RV Resort located at 10001 US 27S. Chuck Ryall will cue Round dances at 7 p.m. Nelson Wakeman will call MS and Plus dances from 7:30 to 9:30. All dancers are welcome and square dance attire is optional. Round dance lessons will be held in the Rec Hall on Mondays from 3 to 4:30 p.m. starting Jan. 7. MS and Plus lessons are held on Tuesdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., also in Rec Hall starting Jan. 8. These are open to the public. Contact Dick Avery at 585-576-3534 for more information.
Dessert card and game party
SEBRING — The Catholic Women’s Guild of St. Catherine Church will sponsor a Dessert Card and Game Party from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10, at the Family Parish Youth Center across from Lakeshore Mall at the old Knights of Columbus on U.S. Hwy 27. Entry is $5. Door prizes, 50/50, homemade desserts, coffee and tea will be served. Bring your own card or board games and join the fun. For reservations or information, call Lynn Bartley at 863-446-1090.
River boat cruise
SEBRING — The Sebring Historical Society invites you on a day trip aboard the Rivership Barbara-Lee on the St. John’s River on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Cruise is four hours long and all enclosed decks are air conditioned. A light lunch will be served. Transportation provided by Annett Bus Lines. Cost is $99 for members and $119 for non-members. For times and schedule, please contact Jim Pollard at Sebring Historical Society between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 863-471-2522.
