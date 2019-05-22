We the People class
SEBRING — The Highlands Tea Party will have its next “We the People” class at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Parkway.
Memorial Day at the Elks
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661 invite the public to their Memorial Day celebration on Monday, May 27, at the Lodge, 200 CR 621 in Lake Placid (behind the CVS). Service begins at 11 a.m. with hamburgers to follow. Food is free for our veterans. Memorial Day is a “Day of Remembrance” for veterans and to honor in ceremony will displaying patriotism at its finest by those who have served our country. Please consider giving your time to honor this great country and our veterans in this very humbling service.
Democratic Women to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands County Democratic Women’s Club will have their next meeting on Saturday, May 25 at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway (next to Ruby Tuesday’s). Meet and greet begins at 9:30 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. Guest will be Susan Smith, founder and immediate past Chair of the Florida Democratic Party’s Progressive Caucus. For more information, call DWC President Susie Johnson at 863-385-0008.
Veterans Council to observe Memorial Day
SEBRING — The Veterans Council of Highlands County will hold a Memorial Day celebration at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 27, at the Military Sea Services Museum, at the corner of Kenilworth and Roseland Avenues. The ceremony will feature Medal of Honor recipient Major General James E. Livingston, US Marine Corps (Retired). An open house and free guided tours will be available to the public. For more information, call 863-385-0992.
American Legion Memorial Day event
AVON PARK — The American Legion Post 69 will celebrate Memorial Day with an “unforgettable event” at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 27, at the Post, 1301 W. Bell Street. The celebration will feature the brave military and civilians including the amazing animals that gave the ultimate sacrifice from past conflicts. Lunch will follow. For more information, contact Larry Roberts at 850-718-7773.
Orchid Society to meet
SEBRING — The Orchid Society of Highlands County will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, at the Sebring Civic Center, 355 W. Center street. Guest speaker will be Roy Kruger, past president of the Manatee Orchid Society. Guests are welcome to the meetings.
Mental health seminar
SEBRING — Indivisible Highlands County FL will host “Mental Health: The Impact of Perpetual Trauma” at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope Street in Sebring. Featured speaker will be Aisha Alayande, executive director for Drug Free Highlands. For more information, call 863-272-1200.
Writers to meet
SEBRING — There will be a meeting of all area Florida writers at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole Restaurant at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, at 6813 U.S. Hwy 27 in Sebring. Dinner at 6 p.m. Dale will speak on “Guiding You Through the Publishing Maze.” All are welcome. For information, call Ruth at 863-655-0609.
