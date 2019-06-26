Prime rib dinner
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks Lodge Post 2661 will host a Prime Rib Dinner from 5-7 p.m. today, June 26 and M-Squared will be live from 5-7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 200 CR 621 in Lake Placid. For information, call 863-465-2661.
Sebring CRA special meeting
SEBRING — Notice is hereby given that the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency will hold a special meeting today, June 26 at 2 p.m. in Council Chambers in Sebring City Hall, 368 South Commerce Avenue to discuss the feasibility study results for the property located at 228 North Ridgewood Drive.
Calling all area writers
SEBRING — There will be a meeting for all area Florida writers at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole, 6813 U.S. 27 in Sebring. Join us for dinner at 6 p.m. or come to hear Debra Thompson, a local published author share tips on getting published at 7 p.m. All are welcome. For information, contact Larry at 828-254-0904.
Youth programs at the Avon Park Public Library
AVON PARK — Children of all ages are invited to visit the library to participate in the Summer Program and to borrow materials that will bring fun, entertainment, and information during their vacation. Young readers will be encouraged to keep track of their daily reading activities on a reading log. They will also receive small incentives as they complete their readings. Children may register for the program at the library until July 31.
In addition to the incentive reading program, the Avon Park Library is several fun events. These events are free and open to all children and their families and caregivers, and no registration is required. The next two program dates are as follows:
• Story Time with a Marine--Wednesday, July 3 at 3 p.m.
In honor of Independence Day, former Marine Kevin Brown will be our special guest reader for story time. Kevin Brown served four years in the United States Marine Corps and has been employed in education in a variety of roles.
• Galaxy Canvas Painting--Tuesday, July 9 at 3:30 p.m.
Tap into your artistic skills by painting your own galaxy. The Avon Park Public Library will be providing each artist (participant) a black-painted canvas, paints, and possibly glitter to create a masterpiece.
In addition to the summer programs, the Avon Park Public Library offers free Storytime for children every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Also, a movie (sometimes two movies) is shown every Saturday at 2 p.m. Call the library for information regarding all of these programs and more.
The Avon Park Public Library is located at 100 N. Museum Avenue. For more information contact the library at 863-452-3803, visit the library’s website at myhlc.org.
Salute to the Red, White and Blue
SEBRING — The Broadway Lights Theatre Co. will present “Salute to the Red, White and Blue,” an original production honoring all veterans, on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6, at the Tanglewood Clubhouse, located opposite Denny’s Restaurant on U.S. 27 in Sebring. This original production will be filled with narrative, music and song celebrating our great country from the American Revolution to WWII. It will touch your heart and make you laugh. Tickets are $5 at the door. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and performance starts at 7 p.m. Your own snacks and beverages are welcome. Admission is free for disabled veterans.
Fourth of July coin and currency show
LAKELAND — The 67th Semi-Annual Collectorama Coin and Currency Show will take place July 5-7 at the RP Funding Center, Exhibit Hall, 701 W. Lime Street in Lakeland. There will be hourly door prizes, a Kids Bucket for kids under 12 where they can get free coins and ICG Grading will be on hand all weekend for “free verbal appraisals.” For show information or exhibitor table and booth space, contact Edward Kuszmar at 561-392-8551.
Heels that Heal
SEBRING — Heels that Heal is an evening of friendship and philanthropy and has been described by Ridge Area Arc CEO, Kathleen Border, as a “girls’ night out on steroids.” This new women’s empowerment fundraiser featuring dynamic local speakers is set for Friday, July 12 at Inn on the Lakes in Sebring. Tickets are $65 each and include hors d’oeuvres, wine, door prizes and a few more surprises.
All proceeds benefit the individuals who Ridge Area Arc serves every day through programs including Adult Day Training; Group Homes; Supported Living Coaches and Supported Employment. Call 863-452-1295 Ext. 106 to purchase tickets.
Universal celebrating Fourth of July
From July 4th–6th, Universal Studios Florida will feature special entertainment to celebrate Independence Day. The Music Plaza will feature award-winning DJ M-Squared spinning top hits along with a live performance by the band, Raydio. Make sure you have your camera ready — stilt walkers and your favorite Universal characters will be dancing right alongside you.
Fourth of July really means one thing: pyrotechnics. Don’t worry about having to trek across the park to see the show — they’ll be right in the middle of the action. Feast your eyes on a breathtaking pyrotechnics display with confetti cannons in the sky over the Music Plaza starting at 9 p.m., followed by Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration at 9:45 p.m in Central Park.
The festivities kick off at 5 p.m. at the Music Plaza and will continue until when the park closes at 10 p.m. Access to the celebration is included in admission to Universal Studios Florida.
Caladium Festival competition
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club is extending an invitation to one and all to participate in a caladium arrangement competition at the Caladium Festival to be held July 26-28. Entries must be made with no less than 80% caladiums in the design. Caladiums are available for design from Bates Sons & Daughters.
Prizes, ribbons and people’s choice awards will be given in several categories. We encourage all children, ages 6-12 to enter a design of their own to be created the day before the event (July 25) at the free workshop from noon to 2 p.m. at the Mid-Florida Credit Union Community Room. Only children participating in the workshop are eligible to enter. Caladiums will be provided, but the container and other materials must be provided by the participant.
Arrangements must be delivered to the Mid-Florida Credit Union Community Room on Thursday, July 25 from 2:30-4 p.m. (only one entry per person).
You must pre-register by July 19. To register or for information, contact one of the following: Julie Gardner at 702-994-9739 or desertdays@yahoo.com; Paula Fabik at 863-835-2419 or yorkima@comcast.net; Sherry Bowie at 770-605-0277 or sherbow1@comcast.net.
