School supply drive
SEBRING — Pepper Health & Wellness is holding a School Supply Drive to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County now through Friday, Aug. 2, 2827 U.S. 27 South. The children are in need of everything that fills a backpack for Kindergartners to Seniors.
Some suggestions include notebook paper, spiral notebooks, markers, folders, hand sanitizer, Kleenex, pencils, crayons and backpacks. Donations can be dropped off at our office from now until Friday, Aug. 2. For information, call 863-386-4325 or visit peppernaturalhealth.com.
Tummies To Teens
SEBRING — The Healthy Start Community Action Group of Highlands County will present Tummies To Teens from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Sebring Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave. Empowering youth one family at a time. For more information, email info@drugfreehighlands.org or call 863-382-2138.
Breakfast with the Moose
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose lodge 2494 will host an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, at 1318 W. Bell Street. Breakfast is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public, all proceeds for the Moose Legion fund.
Calling all area writers
SEBRING — There will be a meeting for all area Florida writers at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole, 6813 U.S. 27 in Sebring. Join us for dinner at 6 p.m. or share your work with others at 7 p.m. All are welcome. For information, contact Larry at 828-254-0904.
Back-to-School Ice Cream Social
SEBRING — Faith Lutheran Church will host a free Back-to-School Ice Cream Social from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, at the church, 2740 Lakeview Drive in Sebring.
AmVets Ladies Auxiliary serve spaghetti
SEBRING — The AmVet Ladies Auxiliary is having a spaghetti dinner from 4:30-6 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the AmVet Post 21 at 623 U.S. 27 South. For a $6 donation, you can have spaghetti, meatballs, garlic bread, salad and dessert.
School supply giveaway and fun day
LAKE PLACID — The Highway Park Businessmen will host their 17th Annual School Supply Giveaway and Fun Day at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park/Star Center, 13639 Josephine Ave. in Lake Placid. Events include free hair cuts for boys ages K-12th grade, free hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks and school supply distribution. For more information, call 239-771-7044, Selvin McGahee 863-214-6276 or The Star Center at 863-465-0890.
NAACP Freedom Fund banquet
SEBRING — The Highlands NAACP Branch will host its annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet on Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Sun ‘n Lake Community Center, 3500 Edgewater Drive in Sebring. Program begins at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “When We Stand Together We Win.” Tickets are $40 and includes dinner, souvenir booklet, entertainment and a dynamic speaker, Dr. Bobbie Smith Powell. Reserved tables of eight are $320. For tickets or more information, call Patricia Henderson at 863-382-6694.
