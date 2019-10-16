VVA flea market
SEBRING — The AVVA (Associates to the Vietnam Veterans of America) Chapter 1097 will be hosting a Flea Market sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 19, at the Vietnam Veterans of America Building, 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind Walmart). Food and drinks will be available. A few tables are still available for purchase for $20 if you wish to bring items from home to sell. For more information, contact Karen Osgood at 863-835-1175.
Free breakfast for veterans
AVON PARK — The NAACP Highlands County branch invites all veterans to its fifth annual “Veterans Recognition Breakfast” at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the RMCA Hopewell CDC, 100 Ernest E Sims St., in Avon Park. The event is free for all veterans to attend and veteran’s benefits and entitlements will be discussed.The corporate sponsors of the breakfast are Good Shepherd Hospice and Oaks of Avon. For information, call Al Nolton of Veteran Affairs at 863-385-4813 or Brenda Gray at 863-873-1138.
Legion serving breakfast
AVON PARK — American Legion Post 69 will serve an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Post, 1301 W. Bell Street in Avon Park. Open to the public and served by the Sons of the American Legion, the $6 all-you-can-eat breakfast will include deep fried French toast, scrambled eggs, sausage and gravy, ham and more
Veterans Day program
SEBRING — Cracker Trail Elementary will have a Veterans Day Program at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 8200 Sparta Road in Sebring. All grade levels participate in a special recognition of veterans and current armed forces personnel. Sebring VFW Post 4300 Honor Guard will present the flags, play “Taps” and perform a 21 gun salute. Andrew Lethbridge, school deputy superintendent will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Family and community members are invited. Any armed forces members or their family call the office at 863-471-5777 to let us know you’re coming.
Celebrating Veterans Day
AVON PARK — American Legion Post 69 will celebrate Veterans Day with a ceremony at 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at the Post, 1301 W. Bell Street in Avon Park. Air Force JROTC will display the colors and a Flag Retirement Ceremony will take place after the ceremony.
St. Catherine card party
SEBRING — St. Catherine Women’s Guild will hold their monthly Card/Game Party at noon on Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Youth and Family Center on U.S. 27 across from the Lakeshore Mall. Desserts, and beverages will be served and admission is $5. For more details, please call Lynn Bartley at 863-446-1090.
Birding field trip
OKEECHOBEE — Highlands County Audubon Society will host a Birding Field Trip of Northwest Lake Okeechobee on Thursday, Oct. 17. The field trip will visit the Dr. Martin Stapleton Memorial Birding Trail. This trip is free and open to the public. Bring a bag lunch. Meet at Lake Placid Tower and depart at 7:30 a.m. For more information or reservations, contact Roberta at 863-599-0124.
LP Ballroom Dancers
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Ballroom Dancers will hold a Fall Fling Dance on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Lake Placid Elks Lodge, 200 CR 621 East. There will be a free dance lesson by Ralph Musall at 6 p.m. followed by music by Chrissy. Light food is available in the lounge. Admission is $6 for members and $8 for non-members.
Walk like MADD
AVON PARK — Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) will host their inaugural Walk Like MADD Fundraiser at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at South Florida State College (SFSC), 600 W. College Drive. On-site registration is 8-8:30 a.m. Pre-walk remarks at 8:30 a.m. This is a non-competitive 5K to remember lost loved ones, inspire change and commit to a nation with no more victims. For information, visit MADD.org.
Artist reception
FROSTPROOF — A reception for famed wildlife artist Stephen Koury will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at Florida Wildflower Studios, 12 East Wall Street in Frostproof, where 20 of his lifelike paintings are on display now through Oct 25. It is also open mic night, bring a dish to share. Koury also will host an “Acrylic Painting Workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25. Cost is $75 for members and $80 for nonmembers. For more information, call 863-206-9691.
Breakfast with the Moose
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose lodge 2494 will host an all-you-can-eat Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 1318 W. Bell Street. Breakfast is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public, all proceeds for Moose Legion fund.
Sebring Masons serve BBQ lunch
SEBRING — The Sebring Masons Lodge 249 will serve an all-you-can-eat BBQ chicken lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20 $10 each. The menu is BBQ chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and a beverage. The Lodge is located on the corner of Home Avenue & Sebring Parkway. Take out is available. The public is invited.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.