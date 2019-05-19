Parrot Head Phlocking
LAKE PLACID — The Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club are hosting a party for fans of Jimmy Buffet, the “Party With a Purpose” will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. today, May 19 at Casa Tequila Mexican Restaurant, 1979 Placid Lakes Blvd. The party will feature music by M2. The price of admission is toiletries for veterans.
All-you-can-eat breakfast
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose Lodge 2494 will host an All-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. today, May 19, at 1318 W. Bell Street in Avon Park. Breakfast is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuits w/gravy, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public and all proceeds benefit the Moose Legion fund.
Road closed for culvert replacement
SEBRING — Excavation Point Inc. will be working in front of 4201 Navarre Ave., Sebring, between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Friday. Approximately 200 lineal feet of
Navarre Avenue will be closed for culvert replacement. Traffic to utilize Capri Street to Navarre Avenue. All temporary traffic control devices will be posted prior to start of construction. For further information, contact Excavation Point Inc. at 863-471-1997.
NARFE to meet
SEBRING — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 0288 of Highlands County will meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21 at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square for lunch. Due to extenuating circumstances there will be no guest speaker at this meeting. All Meetings are open to all active and retired federal employees and their spouses. For more information, call President Laura Pletcher at 540-226-8754 or Mary Ellen Colvin at 863-735-1099.
SALT Council
SEBRING — The Highlands County Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (S.A.L.T.) Council will hold its next monthly meeting at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 21 at Homer’s Restaurant in the Sebring Square Shopping Center, 1000 Sebring Parkway, Sebring. This month’s speaker will be Ruth Keller who will address the group regarding the important papers and items that are needed during an emergency. Keller is a former teacher, caregiver and has worked with Habitat for Humanity. She has a unique system of keeping things organized for emergency evacuations, especially in the case of a hurricane.
Memorial Day at the Elks
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661 invite the public to their Memorial Day celebration on Monday, May 27, at the Lodge, 200 CR 621 in Lake Placid (behind the CVS). Service begins at 11 a.m. with hamburgers to follow. Food is free for our veterans. Memorial Day is a “Day of Remembrance” for veterans and to honor in ceremony will displaying patriotism at its finest by those who have served our country. Please consider giving your time to honor this great country and our veterans in this very humbling service.
Veterans Council to observe Memorial Day
SEBRING — The Veterans Council of Highlands County will hold a Memorial Day celebration at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 27, at the Military Sea Services Museum, at the corner of Kenilworth and Roseland Avenues. The ceremony will feature Medal of Honor recipient Major General James E. Livingston, US Marine Corps (Retired). An open house and free guided tours will be available to the public. For more information, call 863-385-0992.
American Legion Memorial Day event
AVON PARK — The American Legion Post 69 will celebrate Memorial Day with an “unforgettable event” at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 27, at the Post, 1301 W. Bell Street. The celebration will feature the brave military and civilians including the amazing animals that gave the ultimate sacrifice from past conflicts. Lunch will follow. For more information, contact Larry Roberts at 850-718-7773.
