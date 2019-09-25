LPHS Band and Color Guard fundraiser
LAKE PLACID — The LPHS Band and Color Guard are selling tickets to Dino-Lite for Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. (doors open at 2 p.m.). This show is great for families, children of all ages, and it’s an amazing light show! Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased through Color Guard and/or Band members. The proceeds from ticket sales support our local Band and Color Guard! Email Color Guard Coach Lisa at szulewsl@highlands.k12.fl.us if you have any questions.
Law enforcement memorial ceremony
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club will be holding a ceremony on Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. to honor William J. Gentry, Jr. with a plaque in honor of his many years of service in law enforcement. The plaque will be placed on Main Avenue at the law enforcement and flag memorial by the Garden Club members. All are welcome to attend the short ceremony to honor one of our “own.”
Italian American Social Club
SEBRING — The Italian-American Social Club meets the last Friday of each month. The next meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Parkway. Fun games to follow lunch. meet friends and socialize. No dues required. For information, call 813-368-0451.
Humane Society’s Terror Trail to open
SEBRING — The Humane Society of Highlands County will unleash Terror Trail 2019 beginning this Friday, Sept. 27, at dusk and running through every Friday and Saturday evening in October. Guests will park for free at the Sebring Raceway at Gate 3, free buses will shuttle visitors all night to and from the event. Admission for the event is $16 per person. The ticket booth opens at dusk on the days of the events and closes at 10 p.m. President Judy Spiegel says Terror Trail is aimed at teens and adults and might be too intense for younger children.
Democratic women to meet
SEBRING — The Democratic Women’s Club will hold their next meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway (next to Ruby Tuesday’s). Meet and greet begins at 9:30 a.m. Light refreshments will be served. Guest speaker will be Olivia Babis, public policy analyst at Disability Rights Florida. She will speak on her experiences as a person with a disability as well as disability-related legislative issues and advocacy efforts. For more information, call DWC President Susie Johnson at 863-385-0008.
Spend the day at the Legion
AVON PARK — Come and Join the American Legion Post 69 Family on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Legion, 1301 W. Bell Street. A full day of activities is planned, open to the public. Sons breakfast 8-10 a.m. District meeting 11 a.m. Flag retirement ceremony 12:30 p.m. Sons Roadkill 3 p.m.
Friends of the LP Library
LAKE PLACID — The Friends of the Lake Placid Used Bookstore are pleased to announce that they will be thanking their patrons by instituting a monthly book sale on the first Saturday of every month at the bookstore located on the West side of the library. The sale will feature a different group of books each month with a price of $0.10 per book. The sale is to begin Oct. 5 with all oversize books at $.10 each. Nov. 2 will find cookbooks on sale and on Dec. 7, all books will be on sale.
The 5K and Paws 4K Run/Walk
SEBRING — The 5K and Paws 4K Run/Walk in Memory of Jimmy Polatty will take place October 5 at Highlands Hammock State Park. The 5K begins at 7:45 a.m. and the 4K at 8:15 a.m. All funds benefit the Champion For Children Foundation. The race is $10 for students and $15 for adults. Application can be found or dropped off at the Sebring High School website, the Champion For Children office at 419 E. Center Ave. or the Circle Theatre. For sponsorships or questions, contact Jim Polatty at 863-273-8443 or polatty@earthlink.net; Colleen Polatty at polattyc@highlands.k12.fl.us; or the Champion For Children office at katipppin@gmail.com.
Barktoberfest 2019
LAKE PLACID — Pawsitive Effects is celebrating 6 years of bringing awareness of animals needing a permanent forever home in our local area. Barktoberfest helps us bring awareness of resources, adoption opportunities, pet retention and other information to help our community find the perfect new family member. It all takes place Saturday, Oct. 5 in Stuart Park in Lake Placid. The park fills with pet related vendors, 11 non-profit rescues, Veterinarians, local pet resources and more. Free activities all day for the whole family and their pets. Enjoy food trucks, Kona Ice, music, raffles, silent auction, pet blessings, costume contest, free nail clippings by Rhonda’s Grooming and photo booths. Micro-chipping will be available that day for $10 and will be matched by Pawsitive Effects, Inc. benefiting Highlands County Animals Services Heel Together Academy Classes. Receive a free raffle basket ticket when you donate to our pet food and supply drive for dogs or cats. Each adoption at Barktoberfest comes with a “Wag Bag” (while supplies last), FREE raffle basket ticket and FREE dog training classes.
Annual Fall Festival
SEBRING — The Highlands County Democratic Party will celebrate its Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Sebring Elks Lodge, 2618 Kenilworth Blvd. The event will feature a buffet, music, dancing and speaker Andrew Learned. Meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. with buffet at 6:30 p.m. and speaker at 7:30 p.m. Meet local candidates Al Joe Hinson running for Mayor of Avon Park, Allen Ellison running for U.S. Congress Florida District 17 and Tony Munnings running for House District 55. Tickets are a $40 donation and can be made at Democratic Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway or call 863-385-8601.
Sebring Hills fundraiser
SEBRING — The residents of Sebring Hills will host their Mexican Fiesta Fundraiser at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. Cost is $8 and includes a meal, dessert and entertainment. BYOB. Menu includes a taco bar with all the trimmings, beef or chicken, soft or hard shell tacos, chips and salsa, rice and beans, iced tea and dessert. Open to the public. For reservations, please call 863-382-1554.
HAII to meet
SEBRING — Heartland American Israeli Initiative (HAII) is hosting its next meeting at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 10 at Chicane’s Restaurant & Bar, 3101 Golfview Road. (Note we’re meeting on a Thursday this month.) Order lunch on your own off the menu.
Guest speaker is Howard Kerner, back by popular demand. Dr. Kerner taught in New York and at Polk State College and has lectured and published extensively. His topic is “More Names of the Good,” sharing more stories of those unknowns who risked their lives to save many Jews and others from destruction in the 1940s.
Pink on Parade
SEBRING — AdventHealth Sebring Foundation’s Pink on Parade takes place on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the AdventHealth Sebring Medical Complex, 4240 Sun n’ Lake Blvd. in Sebring. Registration is $25 plus a $2.50 registration fee. Registration starts 6 p.m. with the one mile walk and 5K run starting at 7:30 p.m. Don’t forget to wear your pinkest attire. For more information, contact 863-402-5525 or Kirsten.Scarborough@AdventHealth.com.
Walk like MADD
AVON PARK — Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) will host their inaugural Walk Like MADD Fundraiser at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at South Florida State College (SFSC), 600 W. College Drive. On-site registration is 8-8:30 a.m. Pre-walk remarks at 8:30 a.m. This is a non-competitive 5K to remember lost loved ones, inspire change and commit to a nation with no more victims. For information, visit MADD.org.
LPHS Orchestra Halloween Concert
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid High School Orchestra will be performing a special Halloween Concert this year on Monday, Oct. 28. The concert will take place in the Lake Placid High School Commons and admission is a $5 donation.
Art and craft show
SEBRING — The Highlands Ridge Golf Community will host a Fall Arts and Crafts Show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 9, 3003 E. Fairway Vista Drive (south entrance off Powerline Road). Vendor spaces available, non-residents $15, limit two spaces. Please call Nessa at 863-471-1115 or email her at activities@highlandsridge.com.
Master Gardeners looking for vendors, artisans
SEBRING — The Highlands County Master Gardeners are looking for vendors, artisans, and craftsmen to participate in their annual Garden Festival and Plant Sale on Saturday, November 16th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center at 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring. We are encouraging civic organizations and non-profits that operate a variety of food booths to consider having a booth at the festival also. Vendor applications can be picked up at Agricultural Civic Center’s address listed above or by contacting Julie Gardner at desertdays@yahoo.com for additional information.
Holiday Home and Garden Tour
LAKE PLACID — Join the Lake Placid Garden Club’s 9th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Women’s Club, 10 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid. Several beautifully decorated homes and one meticulously maintained garden are featured in the tour. If you choose, bring an ornament to add to our “Giving Tree” located at the Holiday Café and it will be donated to a needy family in time for Christmas. Will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. A donation of $15 is requested for entry. For more information, call Karen at 317-395-4912 or Paula at 863-835-2419. Proceeds are to benefit the local youth providing scholarships, camperships and sponsorships. Come and celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with us!
