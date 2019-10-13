Poverty in Highlands County
SEBRING — Emmanuel United Church of Christ is proud to host Bill Stephenson, director of operations with Samaritan’s Touch and Jeff King of Highlands County Department of Economics for a discussion on Poverty in Highlands County from 1:15-2:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, at the church, 3115 Hope Street in Sebring. A light lunch buffet will be available at 1:15 p.m. and speakers at 1:30 p.m.
Woman’s Club to meet
SEBRING — The Woman's Club of Sebring will have their first Fall meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. A buffet luncheon will precede the program and business meeting. Guests are welcome. For information or reservations, contact the Club at sebringwomanclub@gmail.com.
Audubon Society to meet
SEBRING — Highlands County Audubon Society meets at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the Lake Josephine Baptist Church. Guest speaker will be Mr. Joseph deBree III, forest area supervisor with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. His topic will be “Florida Forests - Benefits and Wildfires.” A pot-luck dinner at 6:30 p.m. All meetings are open and we encourage the public to attend. For more information, call Steve at 305-775-9404.
S.A.L.T. meeting planned
SEBRING - The Highlands County Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (S.A.L.T.) Council will hold its next meeting at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Homer’s Restaurant. This month’s speaker will be Michelle Keim, home healthcare coordinator with Trilogy Home Healthcare to speak on the subject of Fall Prevention. The public is invited free of charge to this informative program. Coffee and doughnuts will be served. There is no need to sign up for this event, just come and be a part of this dynamic group.
NARFE to meet
SEBRING — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 0288 of Highlands County, will meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Homer’s Restaurant. For lunch only. Speaker will be Joe Shapiro of Blue Cross/Blue Shield. Open to all active and retired Federal employees and their spouses. For information, call President Laura Pletcher at 540-226-8754 or Mary Ellen Colvin at 863-735-1099.
