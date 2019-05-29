Mental health seminar

SEBRING — Indivisible Highlands County FL will host “Mental Health: The Impact of Perpetual Trauma” at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope Street in Sebring. Featured speaker will be Aisha Alayande, executive director for Drug Free Highlands. For more information, call 863-272-1200.

Smart driver course offered

SEBRING — AARP will offer its Smart Driver Program from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 3 at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope Street in Sebring. Complete course in one day (six hours). There will be no driving or written test. Participants may receive a possible discount on their car insurance, good for three years. To register, call Alfred Nolton at 863-385-4813 or 305-318-3379.

Writers to meet

SEBRING — There will be a meeting of all area Florida writers at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole Restaurant at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, at 6813 U.S. Hwy 27 in Sebring. Dinner at 6 p.m. Dale will speak on “Guiding You Through the Publishing Maze.” All are welcome. For information, call Ruth at 863-655-0609.

