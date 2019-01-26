SEBRING — The small, tight-knit community of Sebring shuddered this week with the news that five woman had been shot and killed. Long-time residents consider the city a friendly place, and they are devastated friends and family members were snatched away by a man with a gun who senselessly killed four SunTrust employees and a customer.
“It’s really sad. It’s shocking. No one was expecting that,” Shanajh Jackson said. “I’ll be more likely to use the drive through for banking [after the shooting incident at SunTrust on Wednesday].
“They definitely need more security at banks — maybe bulletproof glass and security guards,” she said. “Maybe the banks should have a plan of action if something like this happens, and they don’t already have one.
“All banks need video surveillance,” Jackson said. “I’d be more likely to bank at a bank with good security measures. It’s safer to go there.
“Yesterday, I went to a bank,” Jackson said. “I started thinking about it. It could have been anywhere.”
Highlands News-Sun spoke to Jackson and others in downtown Sebring this week.
“Police came by here [Sebring Ice Cream and Soda Shop] on the way to the incident,” Jackson said. “There was a lot of traffic. There were semi trucks everywhere. Law enforcement was trying to get through here.”
Mike Jarvis, owner of Frames and Images, said, “It was a tragic thing Wednesday, but you can’t quit living. It was a senseless shooting, but will it stop me from going to the bank? No, it’s a necessity with a business.
“Most of the time we don’t go to the bank,” he said. “We take pictures of a check and make an online deposit.”
When Jarvis does go to the bank, he goes through the drive through or he goes inside, whichever is quicker. “This is not really going to change the way I do banking,” he said. “It could happen anywhere. It happened at a bank on Wednesday, but it could have just as easily have happened at a theater or other social event.”
“You can’t stop going places,” Jarvis said. “It will take a long time for Sebring to get over it.”
“I was out and about when it [the shooting] happened,” Paula Leslie said. “I was at Heartland Bank when it happened. I can’t believe in a town of 10,000 people that something like this happened.
“I was freaked out in traffic trying to get home,” Leslie said. “I had to go home through downtown Sebring, the Circle. They sent us down Sebring Parkway. I’ll be more likely to go through the drive through now.
“The world nowadays scares me,” Leslie said. “I can’t imagine what made him [the shooter] do that.”
“It has affected my family,” Steve Bullard, coach of the Lake Placid High School girls basketball team, said. “One of the ladies that was shot was the wife to my wife’s second cousin. We didn’t know that until after the shooting. I don’t want to say her name but it was a terrible incident. We prayed about it as a team that it wasn’t so, that is was just injuries but unfortunately it wasn’t.”
“I have been crying for two days,” Linda Malie said. “I was actually just there. Jessica [Montague] always waited on me. I see their pictures, and I know that they’re not just anybody; I knew them. I go to SunTrust Bank for work and my personal use.”
Malie called the shooter a monster and refused to speak his name.
“We are lucky that we have an excellent police department,” Malie said. “This is just heartbreaking. I have never been this close to a tragedy before.
“It was nice that the governor was there for support. I hope justice is done,” she said.
“It’s so sad,” Brittany Jehnsen, an employee of a local business, said. “Our roads were shut off. Delivery drivers were stuck on the road. Nobody could get in. We could leave, but no one could get in for a couple of hours.”
Teri Cotter, formerly of Miami, said, “I don’t remember anything like this (in Miaimi).” Her own daughter, who works at Popeye’s, said that their business was locked down during the incident, although customers were allowed in and out.
Despite having gone through numerous hurricanes — including Donna, Andrew and mostly recently Irma — her family was very concerned about her when they learned about the shooting. “My brother called me from down there [in Miami]. He saw it on Facebook,” Cotter said.
Although she has only been in Highlands County for three years, her heart goes out to those most affected by this tragedy. “I feel really bad for all the families,” she said.
Some people were so disturbed they could not speak about the event. Others refused to give a comment. Many are sharing their grief by gathering at vigils or with friends.
Highlands News-Sun Staff Writers Ruth Anne Lawson, Kim Leatherman and Phil Attinger contributed to this report.
