SEBRING — Approximately 450 people gathered Sunday night at the Highlands News-Sun Center to honor the lives of the five women who died in the tragic SunTrust shooting last Wednesday.
The auditorium was abuzz with conversation before the vigil began, but once Dustin Woods began speaking, a hush fell upon the crowd and all eyes were focused to the front of the building where five wreaths and a photo collage of some of the victims were displayed in front of the stage.
Woods, lead pastor at Grace Bible Church in Sebring, welcomed the crowd and thanked them for attending the indoor candlelight service and honoring the lives of the five women, and then he named them all by their first names — Jessica, Debra, Ana, Marisol and Cynthia.
During the vigil, Nelly Ford sang “Amazing Grace” as the crowd joined her in singing the words of the comforting hymn. Wings of Faith reminded the crowd of God’s strength with their song “You Are My Strength.” When they sang “Here I Am to Worship,” the crowd joined them in singing and many stood to their feet in appreciation and applause.
“We will not be overcome by tragedy,” Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman said. Blackman was obviously emotional as he spoke to the crowd Sunday night as he paused a few times before continuing to speak.
He listed the obstacles the county has overcome in the recent past — Hurricane Irma, the death of Deputy Sheriff William J. Gentry Jr., and now the recent SunTrust shooting. He ended by reminding everyone in attendance of the words from Matthew 5:4. “Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.”
Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund addressed the crowd, and his voice was raw with emotion. “We have come together to seek comfort through faith and fellowship,” he said.
He shared on his personal journey of grief, he has asked, “Why” over a thousand times. The purpose of the vigil was to celebrate the lives of the victims. “Remember them as they were, not as the victims they became,” he said.
“Let their legacies shine bright enough to overshadow the action that took them from us on Jan. 23,” Hoglund said.
Pastor Luz Maldonado, of Iglesia Metodista Unida Nuevo Pacto, provided encouragement to the crowd in both English and Spanish. She reminded those assembled, “God is always going to walk with us.” Her prayers to God were in both languages as she ministered to the hearts of a multi-cultural crowd.
Tim Williams, brother-in-law of Ana Pinon-Williams, who was one of the SunTrust victims, said, concerning the tragedy and suffering, there is “no way around it. The only way is through it.
“I know I feel a swell of support and love that is unexplainable and hard to describe,” Williams said. “There’s something about dark times that make the light shine the brightest.
“This city, this county was covered in darkness, but there is light rising,” he said. “There is daybreak in the future, but what do we do with the now?”
Williams briefly shared the story of Cain and Abel, how when only four people were on this earth, one killed another. “The first words God said [in the Bible] after that were ‘Let there be light,’” he said.
“Let’s use this opportunity as our hearts are broken open to allow the only one who truly knows us and loves us to invade our own hearts and disperse the darkness that is within each of us and allow the light to shine in our lives,” Williams said.
“Because when that begins to happen, we can change our lives,” he said. “We can change our families. We can change our work place. We can change our community. We can change our county. We can change the state, and we can change this world.”
The crowd stood to their feet and applauded after Williams spoke these comforting words that encouraged them to become part of the change.
Near the end of the vigil, Woods encouraged the crowd to use an app on their cell phones for a flickering candle. Many used the flashlight on their mobile devices to shed light in the darkened auditorium. Woods told the crowd to hold up their cell phones with one hand and to extend all five fingers on the other hand, representing the five women who died.
The lights in the auditorium were dimmed and hundreds of cell phones displayed tiny lights throughout the room. Although candles were prohibited inside for safety reasons, the place still glowed with lights like an authentic candlelight vigil. As people left, volunteers stood at the doors passing out real candles to light at home in remembrance of those who died.
Highlands New-Sun interviewed people at the vigil and asked them why they attended the service.
“We banked at SunTrust at that branch,” Jeff and Julie Parker said. “They were all so friendly and helpful. We needed to be here for them and their families.”
“I feel very sad for what happened,” Mercy Saumerl said. “I feel sorry for the families too. I moved two years ago from Miami and this never happened there. I used to go to that SunTrust branch. I live in Lake Placid, and it was the closest one to us. We have to pray more to God.”
Anita Bargar was glad to hear that SunTrust was going to close the branch where the shooting occurred. “I don’t know if I could have went bank in with my friends gone. When we moved here in 2000, we started banking there and have been there ever since. They were so friendly, loving and helpful. They would bend over backwards to help you.”
Although there is no way around this tragedy, the vigil Sunday night was a way for Sebring and the entire county to stand united. The community focused on those lost and their families, determined to carry them through these tragic times.
