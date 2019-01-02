SEBRING — Deputy Sheriff William Gentry, badge 2247, died in the line of duty on May 7, 2018, and Project 2247 hopes to encourage people to volunteer 2,247 hours in his honor by May 7, 2019.
Gentry demonstrated a spirit of volunteerism and donated his time to produce artwork for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. He painted a mural of a U.S. flag with the Bible verse Proverbs 28:1 on it. “The wicked flee when no man pursueth: but the righteous are as bold as a lion.”
“Leadership Highlands Class of 2018 challenges you to join us in volunteering in our community,” a Project 2247 Facebook post stated. “In honor of Deputy Gentry, we would like to accomplish 2,247 volunteer hours (Deputy Gentry’s badge number was 2247) by May 7, 2019, one year after his death.”
Project 2247 is encouraging people to post pictures of their volunteer work on Facebook and share the number of hours worked so that the hours can be logged and recorded as part of the project. “Together we can make a difference and better our community, the community that Deputy Gentry served and protected,” Project 2247’s Facebook stated.
Melony Culpepper said, “I am part of this project [Project 2247], because I am this Leadership Highlands’ class (2018) president. Also, I feel that this is a worthy project to give our time to the community. Time is one of the most precious commodities that we possess, and it is absolutely free to give. Anyone can give money, but it takes special people to give time.
“I have volunteered at several events,” Culpepper said. “We have done multiple group events, like helping the Humane Society clean up the Terror Trail and helping with demolition of the Children’s Museum downtown Sebring. We are also planning a group event at the New Testament Mission after the holidays.
“My volunteer experience has been positive,” Culpepper said. “I was able to meet new people and give back to my community. I was born and raised in Highlands County, so that makes this project even more special.”
Rebekah Greene Kogelschatz, who is also part of Leadership Highlands 2018, said, “I have always been a volunteer! What I most enjoy is coming together as a group and working as a team. After a year together (Leadership Highlands), it is nice to continue to work together on common interests. Our year had a lot of members working in non-profits so we are very service minded.”
Project 2247 has already reached almost half of its goal of 2,247 hours by Dec. 17. The community has a little over four months to volunteer over 1,000 hours. Anyone, not just Leadership Highlands, can serve the community in support of Project 2247.
The sidebar connected to this article lists a variety of opportunities to help nonprofit organizations in Highlands County. Choose an organization from the list or pick one of your own. Then post a picture of yourself volunteering on Project 2247’s Facebook page, and include the number of hours you have volunteered.
