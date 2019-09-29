By BILL ROGERS
Correspondent
SEBRING — It seems like old times at the new community bank in Sebring. First Southern Bank held its grand opening and celebrated the occasion by hosting a Sebring Chamber of Commerce after-hours mixer on Sept. 19.
The reference to the past is interesting in that most of First Southern’s staff has worked together at other banks locally including the former Highlands Independent Bank.
Trisha Johnson worked at Highlands Independent for seven years. She left and took another job in the southern part of Highlands County. Johnson said she wanted to get closer to her home, and the opportunity with First Southern came up.
“It was like coming back home,” Johnson said.
Lu Edwards said she has worked for John Shoop, the bank’s president, for 30 years. Most recently, before the new bank was established, the two worked together at CenterState Bank.
“He said he was leaving, and ‘I said you’re not leaving me here,’” Edwards said.
“I said ‘if she’s not I’m not leaving,’” Shoop joked. “It’s a package deal.”
The others who have worked together before are Judy Lee Brown, Laura Ramirez, Brian Cosgrave, Tami Walker and David Veley. Morgan Culbertson and Donna Appel also work there.
Shoop said the response from people has been “very positive.”
“People are glad we’re downtown and glad to see us back in community banking,” he said. “Where you know the people, and the people know you.”
The bank, which opened in August, is at 205 W. Center Ave.
Shoop said the bank might open at least two more branches in Highlands. He noted that a branch is being built in Bradenton.
“We don’t want to get real big,” he said. “We want to be big enough to be sustainable and valuable to our customers, but we don’t want to be too big where you forget who your customer is.”
Based in Patterson, Georgia, which is in the southeast part of the state, First Southern was founded in 1907 and was called the Patterson Bank. The name was changed in 2013, according to the bank’s website. It has three locations in Georgia.
