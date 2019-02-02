SEBRING — If you tried to access a video recording of public meetings or view documents on government sites, those items were taken down this week.
Officials with both the Highlands County and city of Sebring governments said they had to take down the video and portable document format (PDF) files from their websites because of a complaint from an entity described as a “group of Florida residents” who have approached Florida municipalities and local governments about accessibility to their websites.
Similar cases throughout both Florida and the nation have made news regarding complaints of inaccessibility for hearing and vision-impaired users, such as a lack of closed-captioning on archived and live meeting videos or incompatibility of documents with screen-reader programs that would read the text aloud.
Gloria Rybinski, public information officer for the Highlands County Board of County Commission, said there have been some cases of municipalities, typically those with tight or limited budgets, not being able to accommodate those requests.
In such cases, they either have to remove the incompatible content or shut down their sites altogether, she said.
“That’s why we had to take the video and audio down,” Rybinski said.
Clerk of the Courts Robert Germaine said there were, or at least are now, some board meeting files that the website will read aloud to users, but not all of them.
“We are working on it,” Germaine said.
As for how long or how much it will cost in work hours or new software, he said that’s still a variable.
“We don’t know how much it’s going to cost yet,” Germaine said.
Currently, Highlands County has removed all archived video and audio files of meetings from its site, hcbcc.net, Rybinski said.
Also, the county’s IT department, contracted through the Highlands County Clerk of the Courts, is having to look at and will test all 800 PDF documents on the site, she said.
“It will take a while,” Rybinski said.
This is all going on while Highlands County has been in a months-long upgrade of its website, she said.
Rybinski said the county already has either protocols in place for new construction or plans in place to retrofit existing buildings for physical standards required by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
However, she said, there are no specific standards set for web compatibility, a statement backed up by news coverage on the topic.
The Daily Business Review by law.com, states that Florida has become a new battleground for lawsuits under Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
A separate organization, known as the Bureau of Internet Accessibility (BOIA), which states its mission is to make the internet accessible to everyone, reported in July 2018 that the year had already seen around 1,000 lawsuits filed that are related to website accessibility.
The BOIA blames the lawsuits on the Department of Justice’s delay in releasing new federal accessibility guidelines.
Companies have been expected to comply with existing technical standards, such as the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 until the federal accessibility guidelines are released, the BOIA states.
However, with the lack of a federal directive, law firms are actively pursuing suits, resulting in a large spike in web inaccessibility claims.
The challenge exists in needing to have written content coded in such a way that screen-reader software can translate the text to voice for vision-impaired users.
Videos must include on-screen captions for the deaf and video descriptions for the blind.
In addition, all interactive functions must be operable through keyboard commands for people who can’t use a mouse. This requires updated and upgraded coding.
For this Tuesday’s upcoming County Commission meeting, Rybinski said the county will still broadcast live. However, it will take some time before all video and text files are ready for repost to the site, and unless that problem is fixed, any new audio or video files may not be immediately available.
