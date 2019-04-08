Conceal carry classes should not be rushed

Many concerns have been expressed about having gun shows across the street from Sebring High School. I have another.

Recently it was advertised that express 90-minute concealed weapon classes were to be held at the April 6-7 Sebring gun show. Conceal carry permits are a serious matter. Giving out such permits with only one-and-a-half hours of training is insufficient.

When I took my conceal training class I was in a three-hour class, plus we all had to demonstrate that we could safely fire a pistol after the class.

Let’s not allow people to be rushed through these classes. Years ago I attended shooting competitions for a number of years and I even for a short time taught target shooting at a Boy Scout camp. I take gun safety very seriously.

Bill Pollard

Avon Park

