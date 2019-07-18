As a Christian pastor, I've grown increasingly concerned about the leadership of President Trump. July 4 he stated there were airports during the American Revolution. The ICE raids appear to be an orchestrated attempt to strike fear into people of color. His telling certain Congresswomen on July 14 to go back to their countries is misogynistic.
It's vital that we are honest with ourselves — every single one us (pro- and anti-Trump) know exactly what his "go back" statement means and the prejudice behind it. Not only am I pastorally concerned about our president, I'm concerned about anyone, especially public figures, who still support him.
We are long past the point in which any of his behavior is to be admired, deemed acceptable, American, or reflective of Christ's teachings.
Rev. George Miller
Emmanuel UCC
Sebring
As I commented under another posting, I'll say that religion aside, Mr. Trump's behavior is unhinged and malefic. The disturbing part is that there is a culture that falls over themselves to kiss the ground he walks on. Since the 60's I've known him as a self serving, self inflated egotist whose only thought is of himself. He imagines himself as Emperor of the US with absolute power to thwart the law and to ravage any opposition. Germany saw it. Italy saw it. And now the US is seeing it. Beware!
