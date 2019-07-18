As a Christian pastor, I've grown increasingly concerned about the leadership of President Trump. July 4 he stated there were airports during the American Revolution. The ICE raids appear to be an orchestrated attempt to strike fear into people of color. His telling certain Congresswomen on July 14 to go back to their countries is misogynistic.

It's vital that we are honest with ourselves — every single one us (pro- and anti-Trump) know exactly what his "go back" statement means and the prejudice behind it. Not only am I pastorally concerned about our president, I'm concerned about anyone, especially public figures, who still support him.

We are long past the point in which any of his behavior is to be admired, deemed acceptable, American, or reflective of Christ's teachings.

Rev. George Miller

Emmanuel UCC

Sebring

1
0
0
0
0

Load comments