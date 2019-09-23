By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — County commissioners approved a change order Tuesday to increase the budget slightly for the Sebring Roundabout and other work being done by Marmer Construction.
It comes just a month and a half after the Marmer and county staff revised their $1.37 million contract by $812,241, leaving a total contract price of $561,981. County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. told commissioners that as Marmer prepared to do the concrete work on the roundabout this week, they found their estimates $88,275 short.
The vote was 4-0 on the change order. Commissioner Ron Handley abstained, citing family connections by marriage with the Sebring-based construction company.
Work on the concrete portions of the roundabout were complete or near completion by midday Friday, with crews finishing up work on the sidewalks through the traffic islands on the approaches to the traffic circle.
County Road and Bridge Department road graders rolled back and forth over the circle itself, leveling ground for the next stage of construction, which would likely be the first layer of pavement.
Howerton told commissioner and has told the Highlands News-Sun that he anticipates completion by early November, but can’t give an exact date.
Meanwhile, the Florida Department of Transportation, via social media, told the public that Friday marked the end of National Roundabouts Week with a posted diagram of the elements of traffic circle with tips online at fdot.tips/roundabout on how to navigate them.
While all local roundabouts are single-lane constructions, the Sebring Roundabout will have two lanes of traffic on the circle.
Based on advice from FDOT and explanations by Howerton, traffic flow on the Sebring Roundabout will be as follows:
• Those entering from the west will have the right lane to turn right toward downtown and the left lane in to circle around to go north or make a U-turn.
• Those entering from the north will have the right lane to go west toward U.S. 27 or go through to downtown. The left lane will be for going through to downtown or a U-turn.
• Those entering from the south will have the right lane to go straight through toward South Florida State College and the left lane to head west to U.S. 27, or make a U-turn.
Other advice for roundabouts, in general, is to always yield to traffic that is already on the circle, always circle around to your right, always signal your turns off the circle and always be courteous.
