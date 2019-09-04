Hurricane Dorian’s track as I write this is projecting a “cone of uncertainty” for its final path. I write my column usually the weekend before the Wednesday publish date to get it done before my week is filled with other activities that keep me busy and away from a quiet time to write.
It appears that the path will be offshore and minimize the projected impact we would have faced in this area. I hope it has as you read this. One thing is “certain,” Dorian has had an impact on our lives and things we had scheduled. As the storm builds now to a Cat 5, a strong storm can overcome other weather patterns that could push it east and north. When you read this, either it has gone east and north, or we have been hit.
Our EAA chapter has rescheduled our monthly chapter meeting to Thursday, Sept. 19, and the monthly Saturday breakfast to Sept. 21. That is because we were to have the new concrete pad poured for our hangar extension before the 14th, but with the storm it will not happen and the big hole in front of the hangar is a problem for hosting the breakfast.
It has been a few years since we have faced a significant storm, and most of us know what to do and how to prepare. That knowledge has been gained by listening to the experts but the nitty gritty of all that needs to be considered has been gained by individual experience. The stress of dealing with a storm headed towards us can bring out some unpleasant behavior as people crowd stores and gas stations, but it also can bring out the best in people.
Becky and I live on a street where we know our neighbors. We see them most everyday one way or another as we walk the dogs or as we go to and from home. Sometimes it is just a wave and a smile, or we can stop and chat to catch up. When we have a possible storm, we are prepared to help and look after each other.
Sometimes our electronic social media will prevent us from dealing with others face to face, and at other times it can bring us together, which in our case it has. One of us formed a group on Messenger for our street. We have been messaging back and forth to see what others have planned and who might need some help. As the storm slowed on Saturday night, we decided to have a cookout / Dorian party. We dropped the awning on the Airstream, set out the folding chairs, and cooked burgers and hot dogs. Everyone brought something and spent the time knowing we were all in this together and caught up on what is happening in each other’s lives. We all agreed that we need to get together more often and not have a storm be the reason for gathering.
We are a community that will and should come together when the issues are bigger than any one of us. It is what makes us strong and provides the ability to overcome any hardship when we work together. As I write this late Sunday, I don’t know what it will be like on Wednesday. One thing I do know, what ever happens, we will handle it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.