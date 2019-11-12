Good food and home-cooked meals are on everyone’s minds this month. With Thanksgiving quickly approaching and even more holidays after that, I’d say I, like everyone else, am in feast mode at nearly any given moment these days. Catch me wearing stretchy pants and oversized hoodies all month in an effort to remain comfortable while being uncomfortably full after pretty much any meal.
Some of our favorite foods are often things cooked by those we love. Our mother, grandmother, favorite uncle and even friends are usually behind the meals we like best. The ability to ‘veganize’ an otherwise non-vegan dish is a skill I have come to love but not expect from those cooking for me. After all, vegan cooking can seem difficult. However, I have been impressed by several people in my life and their ability to make delicious vegan meals nearly identical to the non-vegan versions.
Most recently I was impressed by a friend who had previously never cooked anything for me. Of course, we had eaten meals together, but always out at a restaurant, never a homemade dinner. Until this past week that is.
The meal in question was green curry. As I am a huge fan of curry, this already seemed promising. There was brief talk of cooking a side of tofu as the vegan option, as not everyone attending dinner was vegan. Though, a final decision was never discussed. “Whatever,” I thought. “My friend knows I’m vegan and what that entails” and I let the thought go until the night of the dinner.
After arriving and some idle chit chat, it was time to eat. My friend lifted the lid of the crockpot with a flourish and I, first in line with my bowl in my hands, looked around quizzically for the tofu that we had previously discussed. Seeing my confused expression, my friend offered, “I found vegan chicken so I didn’t make the tofu.” Which prompted me to ask, “The whole meal is vegan”? I was met with a genuine smile and positive nodding.
This was honestly such a surprise to me. But, of course, one that I loved. Not only was my friend not vegan in the slightest, but she had gone through the process of making the whole meal vegan just so that I could be there and enjoy the meal with her. This is a rare occurrence to say the least.
As we ate I repeatedly raved about how good the curry was, which my friend accredited to the fresh herbs she was able to use. I’m sure that was part of it, but the amount of effort and care that had gone into this meal was definitely having an impact on me as well. Though it was later revealed that my friend was not the biggest fan of the vegan chicken she had used, I still like to think it was one of the best meals I’ve shared with her, if only for the consideration that went into it.
