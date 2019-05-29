In the light of all the political chaos in this country, I would like to change directions and congratulate the Sebring High Girl's Softball team for their Florida State first place finish.

Having been a coach in my former life in another state, I can appreciate all the practice, dedication, effort and willpower an achievement like this requires of players and coaches.

Way to go ladies. GREAT JOB!!

Vicki Edwards

Avon Park

