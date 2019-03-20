”The only criminal class in America is Congress.” — Mark Twain
To listen to the grandstanding on Capitol Hill from both parties over the dangers of presidential overreach in the Age Of Trump, one might think our elected legislators deplore unconstitutional encroachment on their turf by the chief executive.
Really? A quick reference to the Constitution reveals that Congress, the exclusive repository of 18 delegated powers in Article I, Section VIII, has repeatedly abrogated its responsibilities en masse to the president since World War II. A few examples are cited below.
Power to declare war. Only Congress can do this, and it has not since 1942. Under the euphemism of “police action,” Congress in 1964 passed The Gulf Of Tonkin Resolution. This surrender of authority gave LBJ a free hand to escalate our involvement in Vietnam, an “unwinnable Asian war” (campaign quote from Trump) that cost over 57,000 American lives. More recently, Authorization For Use Of Military Force Against Terrorists, passed in the wake of 9/11, gave the Cheney-Bush license to the deranged attempt to democratize and civilize the Middle East (and protect oil reserves) from a base in the failed state of Iraq, where our forces would be welcomed as “heroes.” How has that worked out?
Power to regulate commerce. The misnamed Trade Expansion Act (1962) Section 232, passed by a Democrat-controlled Congress, handed JFK blanket power to raise tariffs if perceived “national security” was threatened. It was left to the president to determine the existence of such a threat. JFK called it “the most important legislation ... on economies ... since The Marshall Plan.” He could have added that it might be the most damaging if given to a president who “loves tariffs” (another Trump quote).
The National Emergencies Act (1976) surrendered to the president the power to declare if such an emergency exists (same as Section 232). With “emergency” like “national security” undefined, presidents have used it over 50 times, mostly for restricting trade with foreign nations. It is the crux for the ongoing Trump Wall “crisis.”
The current Congress has the Constitutional right to rescind the mistakes of its predecessors by erasing past statutory mistakes. Doing so would require bipartisan willingness to restore the original intentions of The Founding Fathers. All members took an oath of allegiance to uphold the Constitution. It is long past due that they live up to their words.
Ed Engler is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
