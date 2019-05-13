Congress needs to refocus
If Congress used just half of the time and effort they spend attempting to undermine the president to tackle our country’s real problems we might be making progress solving the border crisis, fixing health care and stabilizing social security and Medicare. Since when did getting re-elected or preventing someone from getting re-elected become more important than doing your job? Since when did getting your face on CNN or, for that matter, Fox News become more important than working hard to solve America’s problems?
Trump is not our problem. Our problems are the same ones we’ve had for over a decade. The same ones that have been kicked down the road for over a decade.
Our elected officials have zero respect for our voters. Our voters elected Donald Trump, like it or not. He is the President of the United States of America. One pundit said the smelly, Walmart shoppers elected Trump. He was half right. It was the Walmart shoppers who are for the most part our workers. The same employees that make America what it is today. Again, there is no respect given to the voices of the American working men and women.
The real smell is not coming from within the Walmart store, it’s coming from the floor of Congress.
Mat Mays
Sebring
There is an old saying: spraying perfume on a sheet pile just makes it smell like sheet in a rose garden! You can deny the facts that are surrounding the POTUS...you can tell everyone with an IQ or less than 50 that all our troubles are because of the Democrats.....but the truth of the matter is: fish rot from the head....and the POTUS is rotten....so spraying perfume(excuses) on a rotting fish just makes it smell like a rotting fish in a rose garden. Unfortunately the rotting body is the Republicans who refuse to stand up for the country, laws, and civility but instead try to spray perfume on the rot! Remember: after 2016...the Republicans controlled all three branches of government and the best they could do was pass a massive welfare program for the ultra rich and corrupt corporations in the form of massive tax breaks at the expense of Walmart shoppers. SAD!
The smell is from the exploding heads of the Radical Right who will defend the White House Loser and his minions. The most deceitful, immoral, hypocritical and dishonest public servant I've seen in quite some time. A blatant liar and draft dodging coward. No integrity or moral fiber with 3 wives to prove it and untold mistresses. You can tie a pretty bow around this scourge but then you have a pretty bow on road kill.
Poor hate-filled little leftist, just has nothing better to do but spread his hate. If Warren spent half the time looking for good that he does spreading the left-wing lies he might not be a bad person.
