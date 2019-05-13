Congress needs to refocus

If Congress used just half of the time and effort they spend attempting to undermine the president to tackle our country’s real problems we might be making progress solving the border crisis, fixing health care and stabilizing social security and Medicare. Since when did getting re-elected or preventing someone from getting re-elected become more important than doing your job? Since when did getting your face on CNN or, for that matter, Fox News become more important than working hard to solve America’s problems?

Trump is not our problem. Our problems are the same ones we’ve had for over a decade. The same ones that have been kicked down the road for over a decade.

Our elected officials have zero respect for our voters. Our voters elected Donald Trump, like it or not. He is the President of the United States of America. One pundit said the smelly, Walmart shoppers elected Trump. He was half right. It was the Walmart shoppers who are for the most part our workers. The same employees that make America what it is today. Again, there is no respect given to the voices of the American working men and women.

The real smell is not coming from within the Walmart store, it’s coming from the floor of Congress.

Mat Mays

Sebring

