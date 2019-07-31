Amid last week’s news flush of Mueller testimony, Puerto Rican political instability, record heat in Europe and Hong Kong street protests came a trickle of welcome news that may affect everyone directly.
That is, everyone with a cell phone.
In an act of bipartisan agreement, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 429-3 in favor of legislation aimed at stopping robocalls, a problem that has grown to a tsunami of consumer harassment in recent years. Two Republicans and an independent were the only congressmen to vote against it.
The measure is called the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act and was sponsored by House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J. It would give the Federal Communications Commission greater powers over illegal robocalling operations, according to Fox News.
The bill is similar to another passed by the Senate in May, called the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act, or the TRACED Act. The vote in the Senate was 97-1, with Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., the only negative vote. The bills now will be merged in conference.
It is well time Congress stepped in to stop sophisticated auto-calls. Sixteen years ago, the federal government established the National Do Not Call Registry, which worked well for land lines. More than 230 million people reportedly have signed up for the Do Not Call Registry.
Unfortunately, the old rules and old enforcement procedures haven’t kept pace with changing communications technologies. Government agencies and service providers didn’t have the laws or the tools, and haven’t been able to shut down bad actors.
And there are a lot of them.
According to the business-technology website ZDNet, an estimated 48 billion robocalls were made in 2018, an increase of more than 64 percent more than 2018.
The telecommunications service provider First Orion Corp. estimates 44.6 percent of all calls made to cell phones this year will be scam robocalls. One of every two calls.
No doubt you have experienced the robo-harassment yourself and you are, rightfully, annoyed. The calls come any time of day or night, from France, Ukraine or California. By this point, you may have learned to ignore those calls when the ID appears on the phone.
Worse, newer technologies make it possible for robocallers to use local numbers to disguise the caller’s identity and location. You will be more likely to answer. Congratulations, you’ve been “spoofed.”
The House bill attacks the problem in a number of ways. It would require the FCC to update its definition of a robocall. It would require tougher limits on legal exemptions. Most important, it would force service providers, over time, to utilize newer technologies able to authenticate caller-ID information, according to ZDNet. The new law also would would increase penalties and give the FCC more enforcement authority.
About time.
The act that authorized the National Do Not Call List (call 1-888-382-1222 to register) was passed in 2003. The tech world has seen light years’ worth of change since then. Laws protecting consumers must get up to speed too.
An editorial from the Charlotte Sun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Excellent article. I would add that a good call blocker fixed this issue for me long ago and I've never looked back. "CallControl" is an excellent Android app which will eliminate ANY unwanted call or text message. There is a free version that works great or you can upgrade it for a few additional features at a minimal cost. I sound like a commercial, but it's the cure for annoying calls of any sort from any number.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.