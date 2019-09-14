Currently, task forces in Florida are studying the need for three multi-use corridors throughout the state. The Southwest-Central Florida Connector Task Force is specifically studying the need for the Southwest-Central Florida Connector, which extends from Collier County to Polk County.
As the Southwest-Central Florida Connector is necessary in Florida’s heartland, I am in full support of this corridor.
The Southwest-Central Florida Connector has the potential to spur and sustain necessary growth in Florida’s heartland, an area which is largely cut off from larger cities. Infrastructure is one of the top issues in Central Florida, and the lack of adequate infrastructure has, and will continue, to stunt growth. The Southwest-Central Florida Connector has the opportunity to provide improved access to much-needed utilities, as well as increase access to other major cities, increasing access to better jobs.
The Southwest-Central Florida Connector will also provide a much-needed alternate evacuation route in the center of the state. In the heartland, our only option for evacuating north is to use U.S. 27, or travel east or west to use I-75 or I-95, which tacks on an extra two hours of travel time.
U.S. 27 cannot sustain an emergency traffic load like what was experienced during Hurricane Irma. Central Florida needs an alternate access, and the Southwest-Central Florida Connector can provide that access.
Because of the positive economic and safety impacts that the M-CORES will have in Florida’s heartland, I am in favor of their implementation.
Andy Tuck
Highlands County
