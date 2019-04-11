Lake Placid junior Claire Phypers was a force to be reckoned with on the inside for the Green Dragons. Phypers averaged 10.4 points and 14.3 rebounds a game to give Lake Placid a serious threat in the paint.
“Claire averaged a double-double each game and gave us an inside presence,” said Lake Placid coach Steve Bullard. “She was our team MVP for the second year in a row. Claire is not only a great athlete and student, she is also a great person.”
For her ability, Phypers has been selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2019 All-Highlands Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
“It’s an honor to win this award,” said Phypers. “It shows all the hard work that I’ve put in isn’t going unnoticed. I love the intensity of basketball and working and bonding with my teammates.”
The Team
Asiah Dewberry, junior, Avon Park — Dewberry averaged 9.1 points from her shooting guard position to help the Red Devils make it to the state playoffs. “Asiah is a third-year player who continued to improve her game and was definitely a needed player,” said Avon Park coach Paulette Daley. “Her shooting continued to improve as well as her ball handling.”
Johneisha Rowe. senior, Sebring - Rowe played guard for the Blue Streaks. “Being a part of the basketball, softball, and volleyball team, Johnesia is an all around athlete,” said Sebring coach Jackie Childs. “She has amazing speed and jumping abilities and plays great defense. She represented Sebring High School at the state game. The hard work and dedication she has always displayed is greatly appreciated as a Blue Streak.”
Hailey Shank, senior, Lake Placid - Shank was selected by the team as the winner of the most hustle award. “Hailey was tenacious and we always put her on the other team’s best player,” Bullard said.
Tajenay Vassell, senior, Avon Park — Vassell averaged 16 points and 5 assists a game for the Red Devils. “Tajenay is very competitive and loves the sport,” Daley said. “She is quick and fast which helped her average five steals a game. She had a great career and scored 1,117 points in her time at Avon Park.”
Bella Lambert, sophomore, Sebring - Lambert played forward for the Blue Streaks. “Bella was a specialist on defense,” Childs said. “She is very knowledgeable on the game and positions to ensure her team has the best opportunity to keep possession of the ball in order to continue scoring. Bella is excellent at rebounding, and without hesitation will go after any loose ball. She is a fearless young player who always plays the game with passion and respect. She will continue to grow and understand the game even more. She is a pleasure to have as a Blue Streak.”
Kayla Domenech, junior, Lake Placid - Domenech was selected most improved by the team. “Kayla showed a lot of improvement during the season,” Bullard said.
Dashayla Hawthorne, sophomore, Avon Park — Hawthorne averaged 14 points a game for the Red Devils. Dashayla has developed her game and is able to handle the ball as well as put up good numbers. Daley said. “She played different positions to help the team be successful.”
Genesis Gonzalez, junior, Sebring — Gonzalez played guard for the Blue Streaks. “Genesis is a very unique and crafty player and knows how to find an opening in a game,” Childs said. “She has significant shooting skills which makes her very difficult to guard. When given the opportunity she makes shooting 3-pointers look like a breeze. She is a team player and enjoys the game. She continuously worked harder to improve her skills and push her team forward.”
Kylie Elliott, senior, Lake Placid — Elliott was a four-year starter for the Green Dragons. “Kylie was consistent and always played with a lot of effort,” Bullard said.
Keannia Williams, senior, Avon Park — Williams averaged 9 points and 9 rebounds a game for the Red Devils. “KeKe was a starter for the team as a forward and improved her game a great deal,” Daley said. “She was also definitely important to the team’s chemistry and success.”
Honorable Mention
Paxton Brooks, junior, Sebring — Brooks played forward for the Blue Streaks. “Paxton is a young lady with many talents,” Childs said. “She has a passion for the game that shows through in her performance with incredible jump shots and rebounds.”
Zi Yanah Massaline, senior, Sebring — Massaline played forward for the Blue Streaks. “Zi enjoys the competition of the game of basketball,” Childs said. “She knows where to position her body under the boards for offensive rebounds and putting it back for the score.”
Elysia McIntyre, senior, Sebring — McIntyre played hard in every game for the Blue Streaks. “Elysia gets very excited to play the game that she loves and gives it her all,” Childs said. “She has helped us in times which we needed rebounds or just to box someone out. She was a pleasure to coach.”
Coach Of The Year
For guiding her team to a district runner-up finish and qualifying for the Class 5A state playoffs, Avon Park’s Paulette Daley has been selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2019 All-Highlands Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
