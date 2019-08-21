It was a cold winter’s day that Sunday, and the parking lot was filling up quickly. One woman noticed as she got out of her car that others seemed to be whispering among themselves as they walked into the church building. As she got closer, she noticed the object of their whispering. A man was leaning against the outside wall of the church building. He was almost lying down, as if he was asleep. He had on a long, trench coat that was almost in shreds, and a hat topped his head. It was pulled down, so no one could see his face. He wore shoes that looked very old and too small for his feet. His toes stuck out through holes in them. The woman assumed the man was homeless and asleep, so she walked on by and through the doors of the church building.
Inside, the woman and others visited for a few minutes, and someone brought up the man outside. People snickered and gossiped, but no one bothered asking him to come in. A few moments later, the worship service began.
The people were waiting for the preacher to take his place and teach them the good news of Jesus when the doors to the auditorium opened. In came the homeless man. He walked down the aisle with his head down. People gasped, whispered, and made faces. He made his way down to the front where he took off his hat and coat. The woman and the rest of the congregation were shocked to see the preacher standing before them. He was the homeless man! No one said a word. The preacher picked up his Bible and laid it on the podium. “Folks, I don’t think I have to tell you what I will be preaching about today.”
Even Christians do not always behave like Christians ought to behave. However, that does not mean that we should stop trying. We simply must try to do better. We must never stop taking advantage of the opportunities that God gives us to serve Him and those around us.
Do not forget the words of Jesus in Matthew 25:42-45. When describing those who claimed to be righteous on the outside but inwardly were far from it, He said, “‘for I was hungry, and you gave Me nothing to eat; I was thirsty, and you gave Me nothing to drink; I was a stranger, and you did not invite Me in; naked, and you did not clothe Me; sick, and in prison, and you did not visit Me.’ Then they themselves also will answer, ‘Lord, when did we see You hungry, or thirsty, or a stranger, or naked, or sick, or in prison, and did not take care of You?’ Then He will answer them, ‘Truly I say to you, to the extent that you did not do it to one of the least of these, you did not do it to Me.’”
Let us each strive to be the kind of person that God wants us to be: righteous both on the outside and on the inside! Consistently serving our heavenly Father and those around us, after all, is Christ-like.
Kevin’s Komments is written by Kevin Patterson and presented by the Sebring Parkway church of Christ assembling at 3800 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Find them on the internet at www.sebringcoc.com, or e-mail them at sebringparkway@sebringcoc.com.
