In this April 17, 2019 file photo, the 2019 Mazda CX-5 is shown at the New York Auto Show. In its annual auto reliability survey, Consumer Reports found that while newly redesigned models have the latest safety and fuel-economy technology, they also come with glitches that frustrate owners. Overall, Japanese brands Lexus, Mazda and Toyota led the reliability rankings, followed by Porsche and Genesis. Rounding out the top 10 were Hyundai, Subaru, Dodge, Kia and Mini.