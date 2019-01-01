New Year’s Day is not a magical moment. It simply marks the completion of another orbit around the sun for our planet. Behaviors do not change simply because the date has changed, everyone who has made a New Year’s resolution knows that. What were problems on Dec. 31 remain problems on Jan. 1.
On the other hand, when a year passes into history we experience an uplifting surge of hope that next time around things will be different and better.
That hope is essential to the human spirit, especially during times of trial and strife. It is out of that hope new ideas are born and new ways of seeing open within us.
This new year begins with many challenges lying before us. Refugees around the world crowd into squalid camps, driven there by war and famine.
Innocent people die in bombings almost every day. Children go hungry. Families cannot afford medical care.
As horrible as this sounds, it is nothing new. Situations like these have existed throughout recorded history. Believe it or not, we are making progress and the coming 365 days provide an opportunity for all of us to do more.
So, we continue to hope.
We hope Americans regain trust in one another; that we listen and communicate instead of shouting.
We hope Americans regain confidence in our system of government; that we recognize different opinions do not make us enemies and that there is common ground.
We hope elected officials put the good of the nation before their own interests; that they have faith in their fellow citizens and believe America can not only adjust to this changing world, but thrive in it.
We hope we won’t fear that change, yet change wisely.
We hope we are brave enough to admit mistakes and battle against hypocrisy and special favors.
We hope America leads the world by example, not by force; that we are seen once again as a beacon of light — a nation of truth and straight dealing; a nation to admire and emulate, not hate or fear.
We believe in the United States of America and its people. We have faith in the American spirit as we begin another trip around the sun.
So, we continue to hope.
