SEBRING —Saturday’s sixth annual Highlands Art League Cookie Fest was a tasty treat for the entire family. Children of all ages, with parents in tow, entered the Highlands Art League house that resembled Santa’s Workshop. If the smiles dotted with sprinkles and frosting were an indication, the event was a hit.
Hundreds of cookies were made from scratch by Chef Mac Gentleman of The Palms of Sebring. Children decorated the cookies with frosting as “glue” for the toppings of jimmies, and sugar sprinkles in every color of the rainbow. Sometimes, the toppings even made it to the cookies.
HAL Executive Director Lynn Hamilton said the free event would not have been possible without partners, Visit Sebring and The Palms of Sebring.
“We do this to connect with the community,” Hamilton said. “We want to give the kids something fun to do during Christmastime. We have six stations for the kids filled with crafts and goodies.”
One such station was “Letters to Santa,” where the children asked Jolly Old St. Nick for toys and games. The letters were then put into a mailbox headed for the North Pole. The kids created one of a kind Christmas ornaments with Popsicle sticks, glue and lots of glitter. The hot chocolate station had little hands lacing their sweet beverages with mini-marshmallows. The stations were all interactive and kid-friendly.
Along the way, students from the Sebring Middle School National Junior Honor Society helped corral kids and assisted the youngsters with crafts. Their facilitator Sarah Miller coordinated with Hamilton so that the students could earn service hours and help with the youngsters. The students were seemed to be enjoying themselves while they glued, glittered and frosted.
“I came out to help with the kids and spread joy,” Ida Lucio said. “I am earning service hours and having as much fin as the kids are.”
Families were able to eat their newly decorated cookies on the picnic tables in the front yard. Several children played in the yard and made new friends. The decorated yard provided a great backdrop for photos.
The families left with smiles after spending the morning together unplugged from the digital world.
