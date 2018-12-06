SEBRING — The Highlands Art League (HAL) is hosting the 6th annual Cookie Fest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at its Visual Art Center located on the shores of Lake Jackson in Downtown Sebring’s Allen Altvater Cultural Center.
Children are invited to decorate cookies with a local chef, as well as make a few holiday crafts with the Art League, or even send a letter to Santa. No registration is required. Admission is free thanks to the sponsorships of The Palms of Sebring and Visit Sebring.
For more information about the Highlands Art League or its classes, visit HighlandsArtLeague.org or call 863-385-5312.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.