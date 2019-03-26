Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida would like to sincerely thank all those who purchased Girl Scout Cookies this year, as well as our retail partners who generously hosted cookie booths outside their storefronts. It’s amazing what a huge impact a simple package of Girl Scout Cookies can have. And Highlands County is all the better for it.
By participating in the largest girl-led business program in the world, Girl Scouts of all ages develop valuable skills, including goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics, that help set them up of for a lifetime of personal and professional success. They not only discover their inner leadership potential but also use their earnings to fund troop projects and experiences, as well as important programming at the local level, such as travel, outdoor adventure, and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).
Many girls also put their earnings toward impactful community projects right in their own backyards, from supporting animal shelters and food banks to working with local and state legislators to change laws. And the proceeds stay local, meaning that when consumers purchase the delicious cookies that come from a registered Girl Scout, they’re giving back to their wider community. Though the 2019 Cookie Program has officially ended, the unique benefits to both girls and the larger community will continue for years to come. Thank you for helping us build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place!
Mary Anne Servian
CEO
Girl Scouts
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.