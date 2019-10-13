Special to the Highlands News-Sun
This home is located at 7506 County Road 17 South in Sebring and is priced at $318,500 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This charming lake house has 100 feet of lakefront located on Red Beach Lake. The home was extensively remodeled in 2010. This remodel included raised ceilings with wood throughout the main living area, hardwood flooring, all new kitchen, master bedroom and bathroom addition, back covered porch, outdoor shower, and metal roof.
The owners had a great vision for living the lake lifestyle and the home is loaded with vibes of the Keys starting with the exterior Bahama shutters, metal roof and white fence. From the moment you step into the home you will notice the high tongue and groove wood ceilings, hardwood flooring and open floor plan for that perfect lake house feel interior. You will appreciate the great use of space with the kitchen to the left, dining area straight ahead and the living room to the right.
The kitchen features white cabinetry and unique marble countertops with a coral pattern. The step-up bar offers additional seating for casual meal or entertaining. A door opens to the deck for easy access when entertaining outdoors and on the deck.
The living room is to the right of the front entry and has a wall of sliding glass doors opening to the back porch deck and bringing the outdoors in with a picture-perfect view of the lake. This room is cozy with a wood burning fireplace and sets the stage for cool Fall evenings at home.
The home has a split floor plan with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master suite offers a bathroom with a step-in shower with a pebble-tiled floor and wall accents. An exterior door opens to the deck from the bathroom for convenient access from the outside and lake. From the living room, a hallway leads to the secondary bedrooms and hall/guest bathroom.
During the renovation, a large 70-by-16-foot covered party deck was added across the back of the home. This is truly the entertaining hub of the home. A long granite bar faces the lake for family and friends to gather and relax. This space lends itself to total outdoor living areas and features a TV for watching football or baseball games. An outdoor galvanized shower stall is great for rinsing off after coming in from the lake.
You will feel like you are at a tropical resort when you walk down to the lake with a seawall and white sand beach with a row of beach lounge chairs, hot tub, fire pit and dock. The stately oak trees offer plenty of opportunity for rest time in a hammock or hangout under the stars.
Red Beach Lake is a small lake and the view from the back is undeveloped. The State of Florida owns the land across the lake and is a preserve and offers bass and speck fishing. Even though the location is minutes from Sebring International Raceway and just off of U.S. 98 and U.S. 27, you will love the private setting and feel like you are a million miles away from the rest of the world.
The race enthusiast will appreciate every man’s dream — a large 24-by-38-foot detached garage addition. This comes complete with a 10,000-pound, 12-foot Atlas hydraulic lift with two posts. The air compressor is also included. The tall roll-up garage bay doors are electric. In addition to this detached garage, there is an additional attached one-car garage to the house.
The home comes partially furnished and TV’s are included. This is an ideal second home for the winter or a weekend lake house. When you are not enjoying your lake home, the location, set up and close proximity to the race track give it great potential as an Airbnb for additional income. Sebring and Red Beach Lake is located within two hours of either coast, South Florida and Orlando making it an easy getaway from the hustle and bustle of the metropolitan areas.
For information or to schedule a showing call Cool at 863 873-7243 or visit TheCoolTeam.com.
