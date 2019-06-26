SEBRING — People interested in the fate or possible use of the former Wachovia Bank building in downtown Sebring may get some answers this afternoon.
The Sebring City Council will meet at 2 p.m. to hear a report from local engineer Carl Cool of Cool and Cobb Engineering Company of Avon Park. Then the council will discuss what to do with the three-story, 1973 office building that the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency recently bought for $325,000.
It’s a purchase the City Council walked away from last year. In May 2018, the city made an offer of $525,000, and the city had a contract to buy the property, said City Administrator Scott Noethlich.
Options for the property included renovating it as a new city hall, which at the corner of North Ridgewood Drive and North Pine Street, would be conveniently located adjacent to the city’s water, fire and police departments.
Still, council members also had questions over whether a new city hall was needed.
On May 24, the council declined to close on the sale because of concerns over renovation costs.
Although Noethlich had no final cost estimate at the time, he and other officials were fairly certain it would exceed $1.5 million, or more than $2 million to renovate the building, which sits at 228 N. Ridgewood Drive.
“Carl’s report does not estimate it as being as high,” Noethlich said Tuesday.
Cool’s revised numbers, Noethlich said, put renovation at $1.2 million to $1.5 million.
Specifically, Cool estimates $1.13 million:
• Elevator update — $120,000.
• Roof — $200,000.
• HVAC systems — $40,000.
• Electrical system — $60,500.
• Interior remodeling — $550,000.
• Exterior improvements — $42,350.
• Generator — $121,000.
The report lists the Wachovia building with 21,434 square feet, three times the 9,501 square feet of the current city hall. Cool’s floor plan shows the city could set up easily on the first two floors, leaving the third floor for future build-out.
“The bank never found a need to build-out the third floor,” the report states.
The “new modern” design left an open area between the first and second floor, and the building is semicircular with a plaza inside the circle with a flag pole.
“The semi-circle shape of the building is the shape of what someone would think the City Hall of a Circle City should look like,” Cool’s report states.
Cool also points out that the current city hall sits beside the Highlands County Courthouse and among legal offices, not on the city’s “main street,” which is generally considered to be Ridgewood Drive.
All city departments would be in walking distance. The only office no longer in walking distance, the report states, would be the city attorney.
Depending on what Cool reports today and how council members feel about it, the city could decide to go ahead with renovation for re-purpose as city offices, or refer the decision back to the CRA Board.
Other suggestions in the report including razing the building to make a public park like Central Park in Winter Haven or an expanded parking lot, with 40 more spaces than currently available.
Today’s meeting is 2 p.m. at 368 S. Commerce Ave.
Members of the Sebring CRA Board were invited to the meeting, and in accordance with Florida open meetings law, the meeting was also noticed as a CRA meeting, in case any or all CRA board members attend the meeting.
