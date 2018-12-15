Find comfort in the spiritual truths of Christmas.
Allow yourself moments of prayer. Reflect on what is most meaningful to you. This Christmas may not be joyful but can still be an opportunity to give thanks for the life that came into this world at the birth of Jesus. Reflect on the traditional hymns and apply the words to your faith and your grief. Don’t be afraid to ask God for comfort and peace. Remember, too, it is even normal and acceptable to have feelings of warmth and to laugh even while we grieve.
Some additional help and understanding:
Remember that everyone grieves differently, even within the same family. Allow each to express their feelings even though they may contrast with yours. Try to accommodate each person’s wishes.
If you are a family member, friend, or associate of one who is grieving, you may feel frustrated with his or her “stuckness.” You may feel baffled that this person is grieving over someone who had been sick for a long time and expected to die. You may ask how one could grieve for so long and deeply over a miscarriage. You may wonder why a person would grieve over someone who did not treat them kindly; indeed, you may question how that deceased is even deserving of this person’s grief. Or, perhaps you don’t understand how someone could grieve over a pet. You may feel such grief in these circumstances is misguided and unnecessary. Please don’t judge the griever.
Please don’t discount your grief or the grief of others. This isn’t a time to compare or compete whose grief is greater. Labeling one’s grief as “less than” simply because their status in the family is considered less important or their relationship with the deceased was deemed less important – such attitudes cause anguish for many. An example might be the grief of a divorced spouse. Sometimes it happens in families where the deceased has two sets of children – the grief of one set might be discounted by the other. Or, sometimes this is experienced by a member who has disappointed the family due to choices made. Other times grief is readily dismissed when the death of their loved one occurred after a long-time illness, at an old age or due to reckless behaviors and choices such as addiction, criminal activities, and suicide. As is often the case, these mourners feel isolated, shamed, and judged by society, sometimes even within their church communities. Yet, the deceased person was someone that they loved. Even such mourners deserve a kind acknowledgement of their grief. In such instances, we are called upon to put our own criticisms, fears and judgments aside and reach out to these mourners to acknowledge their loss. By so doing, we can sanction their grief and extend the love Jesus would have us give. While we may not embrace the lifestyles or choices of the deceased, we can still understand the pain their family members and friends suffer.
Allow children and teens space to grieve in their own ways. Be prepared for any reaction from children. Be patient with anger or meanness. Be careful of the child trying to be strong for you; they need to grieve as well. Become informed about grief and give children and teens space when they need it, alone or with the support and security of friends.
Please don’t judge the griever. You may not understand the full meaning that death means to the griever. Their grief is probably multi-faceted – it could represent a loss of purpose, loss of companionship, loss of security, loss of identity, lost opportunity or so much more. Rather, recognize that the griever needs love, kindness, and patience. James 1:4 – “Let patience have its perfect work, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing.”
1 Corinthians 13:4-8 – “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.”
Lord, thank you for the beautiful gift of life. Please lead me and guide me as my Lord and Savior. Father, as I struggle through this valley, thank you for the blessings in my life. As I cry in despair, please draw near and soothe my heart. Guide me to be patient and kind, and to reach out to those that love me. Lord, help me to grow and be transformed through this situation into a more compassionate and loving being.
JoMarie Grinkiewicz is involved in GriefShare, an adult grief support group, and Rainbows for All God’s Children, a children’s grief support group, at Catherine Catholic Church. For more information on either group, email JoMarie at jomarie@stcathe.com.
