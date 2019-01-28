Tinnitus is described as a “head noise.” It may be ringing, chirping, clicking, whooshing, humming, hissing and even music. People who have tinnitus have their own unique way of describing it and it effects everyone differently.
Tinnitus can be maddening.
It can cause anxiety and anger. It causes loss of sleep and exhaustion. How it will effect an individual’s nervous system will indeed depend upon the person who is dealing with it.
Tinnitus is also known to cause depression. Tinnitus can cause many variables for the hearing impaired patient. A hearing loss that also has a tinnitus twist is different than a hearing loss without tinnitus. In fact, a clinical study revealed that 60 percent of people with tinnitus experience major depression. This was compared to patients with a hearing loss without tinnitus. The result was that only 7 percent of those patients had depression. (Can Tinnitus Be Helped With Anti-depressants?, Consumer Reports, 2012).
If the hearing loss and the tinnitus is causing depression their physician may prescribe anti-depressants. While that may help the depression, it may also worsen or cause tinnitus. Unfortunately, the pills that help boost your spirit may also increase your tinnitus. Wow, so depression can cause tinnitus and in turn the tinnitus can make the depression worse! What a nightmare that can be. What else might be done to cope?
Along with your doctor, discuss some natural remedies. Serotonin is known as “happy molecule” in our body. It is a neurotransmitter that is in our gut and our brain. The neurotransmitters fire off signals to help control our mood. If our serotonin levels get low, then we may become depressed. If the serotonin level is increased in the brain, then depression lessens and this may also lessen the tinnitus.
The amino acid L-Tryptophan works in the brain to create serotonin, melatonin, and niacin. The melatonin helps to promote a good night’s sleep. A good night’s sleep is also known to regenerate the serotonin levels and provide some relief of tinnitus.
As we age, L-Tryptophan can decrease in our body. While our diet should supply the necessary nutrients to provide adequate amounts of this amino acid, many times it does not. Thus, our L-Tryptophan levels often fall short. It can be found in protein foods. It is in turkey, cottage cheese, eggs, poultry, bananas, yogurt, pumpkin, seeds, and red meat. As with all things “diet” and “health” related, what works for one person may not work for another. You may need higher levels of the amino acid to get relief from your symptoms of depression or tinnitus.
There are many studies honing in on the benefits of L-Tryptophan with relation to our bodies.
As always, it is necessary to speak to your doctors about drug interaction and your specific needs. If you are struggling with either tinnitus and or depression I urge you to get a complete hearing evaluation and tinnitus work up from your hearing health care provider. There is help available. To Hear Better Is To Live Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center. Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.
