AVON PARK – The inaugural Cops and Cleats took place Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Avon Park. The event had children broken into age groups and they went head-to-head in a friendly game of flag football. The event also had games, face painting, a christian DJ, a motivational speaker and lunch for all the participants. The Cops and Cleats program was free for all ages.
“The goal is to bring the community and law enforcement together as one and to have a good time,” said event coordinator Becky Tyson. “It is absolutely free to anyone that wants to participant. Everyone should expect a great time. A few non-profit agencies here with information on services that they provide to the community. We are hoping to make this an annual event and we don’t know if it will be only football, we may switch it up and do basketball, baseball or other sports. This is a lot of fun for our deputies. They are here to help out, coach and just have a good time.”
The Cops and Cleats is part of the COPS ADAPT (Community Oriented Policing Services to Achieve Diversity and Public Trust) Unit. The COPS ADAPT Unit are active in community events and are working to build trust between law enforcement and the community.
“This is just one of our events that we have for our partnership communities,” said Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman. “South Avon Park is one of our partnership communities. The COPS ADAPT Unit is taking this opportunity to build some productive relationships in this community. From what I have seen so far today it looks like it is working. I’m sure I will have some sore deputies that might not show up for work after this. We will absolutely keep this going. We have done several events in each of our partnership communities in Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid. We will keep rotating them through as much as we can. Our goal is to build positive relationships, trust-based relationships so that these young kids can look up to us and know that we are someone that they can trust or come to when they are having issues or problems and not be afraid to sit down and talk to us.”
There were more than 100 children that pre-registered and several others that signed up the day of the event. Several deputies, resource officers, detectives and many more joined in the fun.
“I am having a lot of fun,” said 8-year old, Alexandra O’Neill. “My favorite part is playing flag football. I have a lot of friends here and I am making new ones too. We are going to have an awards ceremony at the end. I will be back next year if they have it again.”
The children were broken down into age groups. Ages 3 to 7, 8 to 13 were coached by deputies and ages 14 and up were able to play with the deputies.
“I have four kids here today,” said Mike West. “My son brought home a flier from school and it’s good for me to involve myself in everything they do. I think it is wonderful when the sheriff’s department comes together with the youth and this is just a wonderful event. I want my kids to be more social with people because it gets them off the TV and the games. I am enjoying this and they are having a lot of fun. It is a wonderful day.”
The COPS ADAPT Unit and the athletes are looking forward to next year’s event.
“I think this event is wonderful,” said 12-year old, Christopher Martin. “I caught a touchdown, an interception, and deflected a whole bunch of balls. I think the cops put this on for us to give us kids a chance to play a sport and see how it feels. I am having a lot of fun. I want to come back next year if they have it.”
Events like this one are advertised on the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and at area schools.
