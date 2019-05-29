Thank you for running the recent commentary by Michael Gerson. Gerson faithfully articulated what is an over-arching issue with the current Republican presidency — that ethics and dignity are being disregarded for economics.

Yes, we all want our businesses, employees and infrastructure to do well, but not at the cost of "goodness, justice, and mercy," core Biblical principles found in the prophets and teachings of Christ.

Rev. George Miller

Emmanuel UCC

