SEBRING — This year’s Blessing of the Businesses Annual Prayer Luncheon will hear from a local businessman who got a start in another field: baseball.
Richard Cormier III, keynote speaker for the Sept. 18 event, grew up in Sebring and graduated Sebring High School in 2001.
On his insurance agency webpage — www.cormiergroup.com — Cormier said he had an “insatiable love for baseball,” a dream that he pursued all the way to the minor leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers.
Organizers for this year’s event said that all changed with a life-altering event on Jan. 23, 2006, although neither they, Cormier’s webpage nor sports statistics sites talk much about that event.
He made his way back to Sebring and became a part of his mother’s insurance office. Shortly after that, he obtained his general line insurance license and started an independent insurance agency, Cormier Insurance Group.
March 2008, he experienced another life-changing event that set him on a new life course.
One life change, obviously, was his marriage to Gina Cormier, and the later arrival of their two children, 8-year-old Richard IV and 4-year-old Casiphia.
Cormier’s site states that he holds a desire to help people, a desire cultivated at a young age and carried through into his adult years.
Among his activities was the Evangelism Explosion Prison ministry for 11 years, helping incarcerated men with their walk and reintegration back into society.
He participates with a local church mission team that has been building a church on the Island of Tortuga in Haiti.
He and Gina also have worked to ensure each child of the island has access to an education as well as a meal each day to accompany the learning process.
When not at work or on mission, Cormier is often found at the baseball fields with his son, either coaching his son’s teams or at his daughter’s dance classes.
Cormier holds an associate’s degree in elementary education and a bachelor’s degree in public administration.
Those wishing to attend the prayer luncheon can sponsor a table for $100, which includes admission for two, and/or may purchase individual tickets for $15 each.
For details, contact event coordinator Linda Boyd at 863-381-0586.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
A prayer luncheon for profit. So that's what they now call it.
A so called prayer lunch that rakes in money. Now there is a new scam.
This is typical with most evangelicals. They justify their behaviors to gain profit "in the of Jesus". The individual sells insurance, that is the greatest ponzi scheme of all times, along with religion. Red flag!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.